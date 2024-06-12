NDI Recognition Systems® is a manufacturer and provider of Automatic License Plate Recognition solutions (ALPR). For over 20 years NDI has provided custom ALPR hardware and software solutions to law enforcement and government agencies world-wide.
Whether our cameras, our software or our people, NDI develops, manufacturers, integrates and supports advanced technologies for ALPR, offering our customers a complete, one-stop solution.
Address: 105 E State Road 434
Zip Code: 32708
Location: Winter Springs, Florida
Main Phone Number: 321-441-1800
Contact email: sales@nditech.net