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NDI Recognition Systems

NDI Recognition Systems® is a manufacturer and provider of Automatic License Plate Recognition solutions (ALPR). For over 20 years NDI has provided custom ALPR hardware and software solutions to law enforcement and government agencies world-wide.

Whether our cameras, our software or our people, NDI develops, manufacturers, integrates and supports advanced technologies for ALPR, offering our customers a complete, one-stop solution.

Address: 105 E State Road 434
Zip Code: 32708
Location: Winter Springs, Florida
Main Phone Number: 321-441-1800
Contact email: sales@nditech.net
License Plate Readers Traffic Enforcement
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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NDI-RS V230 Camera Mobile ALPR Camera System
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NDI-RS C320 Camera Fixed ALPR Camera System
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NDI-RS RoadWarrior™ Portable ALPR System
GRANT ELIGIBLE PRODUCTS
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RoadWarrior™ Portable ALPR System
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SCIV ALPR Processor
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TGX-P ALPR Processor
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V230 Camera Mobile ALPR Camera System
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VeriPlate® ALPR In-Car Software
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VISCE® ALPR Back Office
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C320 Camera Fixed ALPR Camera System
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