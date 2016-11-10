ELSAG, the U.S. based manufacturer of advanced automatic license plate recognition systems, introduced their 6th generation ALPR at the 2016 IACP Conference in San Diego

ELSAG is pleased to announce the release of their sixth generation mobile automatic license plate recognition camera the Plate Hunter M6™. The M6™ combines over 20 years of hardware and software development with the most advanced electronics and sensors available today. The design features of this new camera include:

• Latest CMOS Sensor Technology

• Higher resolution cameras at 1280 x 1024 while the previous generation was only 640 x 480

• Field of view expanded by 30%

• Improved color accuracy and resolution of the color overview image

• Cameras are 10% lighter

• Improved and integrated power conditioning with a configurable delay timer

• Lower power consumption at 15w for 2 camera

• Lower overall cost

ELSAG has not only improved the performance of their mobile workhorse but has reduced the overall cost by 25%. Now, a complete system with all hardware, software and installation costs less than the hardware alone of the previous generations of systems. ELSAG is committed to bringing the law enforcement community the most advanced ALPR solutions at the best price.

ELSAG was delighted to be at the 123rd annual gathering of the International Chiefs of Police and show the ELSAG Plate Hunter M6™ in action www.elsag.com.

About ELSAG

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, ELSAG is a leader in Air Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, and Communications technologies. The company delivers robust solutions for the pressing needs of Government Agencies, Armed Forces, and Commercial and Industrial operators. In addition to full design, production, and commissioning in the US, ELSAG ensures seamless access to the full product offerings of the ELSAG group for military and civil markets, including Smart Buildings, Automation and Transportation.