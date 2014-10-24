ISS Announces Third-Quarter 2014 Earnings Conference Call

Saint Paul, MN - Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS), will distribute its earnings results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2014, after the close of trading on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.

Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 3:45 p.m. central time. Kris Tufto, CEO, and Dale Parker, COO and CFO, will review Image Sensing Systems’ performance for the quarter. To participate, dial 888-427-9376 and reference conference ID 2023636. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 6:45 p.m. central time on October 29, 2014 and is available until 6:45 p.m. central time on November 5, 2014. To listen to the replay, dial 888-203-1112, access code 2023636.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), security, police and parking professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.