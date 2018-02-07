Applied Concepts, Inc., dba Stalker Radar, earns ISO Certification

RICHARDSON, Texas — Applied Concepts, Inc., the unchallenged leader in police radar has earned the ISO Quality Management System Certification for the ninth year in a row. “We at Applied Concepts are committed to providing a product that will meet or exceed the expectations of our customers by ensuring on-time, error-free delivery; a steady improvement in our capabilities measured by employee turnover and process improvements; and a continual analysis and improvement to our business strategy” says Rhonda Abraham, the Vice President of Corporate Performance, and Executive Co-Chair and ISO Representative.

An independent audit of the company’s daily operations concluded that Applied Concepts meets the ISO 9001:2015 standards for a quality management system that is more efficient and improves customer satisfaction every year. By adopting these requirements, the company commits to providing the best possible level of customer service and continual improvement in the areas of purchasing, engineering, manufacturing, production, service and contract fulfillment. “We constantly strive to improve our customers’ experience, applying risk-based thinking to look for changes or concerns and opportunities for improvement” says Abraham.

About Applied Concepts

Applied Concepts, dba Stalker Radar and Coptrax, introduced its first radar in 1989. Law enforcement organizations, professional sports teams, and manufacturers around the globe requiring state-of-the-art speed measurement applications look to Stalker Radar products for the utmost in quality and value. These devices are manufactured in the United States at Stalker’s Texas facility and meet the Buy America Act allowing federal grant money to be used to purchase these products.