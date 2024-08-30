2024 Conference for Advancing the Public Sector registration opens

PRESS RELEASE

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. —Mission Critical Partners (MCP) announced today the lineup for its fifth annual Conference for Advancing the Public Sector (CAPS). The two-day, virtual conference, which will be held September 17-18, 2024, is created for leaders of public-sector organizations.

As in past years, CAPS 2024 offers a variety of panel discussions and educational presentations:

September 17

Innovating 911 digital alarm response with the ASAP Service — The ASAP Service was developed to deliver alarm/sensor-initiated calls — which typically enter the 911 center via its 10-digit administrative line(s) — directly into the center’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system. This greatly relieves the call-handling burden on telecommunicators and greatly reduces call-response times. This session will explore the current state of this impactful solution and what the future holds for it.

A message from Darrin Reilly, MCP’s president and CEO — Reilly will explore numerous MCP-led projects that are having a profound impact on emergency-response and justice outcomes.

Cybersecurity trends: what’s next and how to prepare for it — Cyberattackers are evolving their strategies and tactics constantly — in fact, anecdotal evidence exists that they’re starting to leverage artificial intelligence — and they’re increasingly targeting public-sector organizations. This session will explore ways that such organizations can stay out of the crosshairs.

Change management: why every public-sector organization should be embracing it — Many organizations and their personnel try to avoid change at all costs because it can be time-consuming, expensive, and disconcerting. But change is essential because conditions and environments constantly evolve. This session will explore the obstacles that typically stand in the way of effective change management and how to overcome them, as well as what success looks like.

911 and 988 integration: why it is essential and how to achieve it — Many mental-health and public-safety professionals believe that the 988 and 911 systems working in concert will create a powerful, holistic approach to local mental-health crisis response. But while progress has been made, 911-988 interoperability remains a work in progress. This session will dive into the operational challenges that exist and how to resolve them.

September 18

How Amazon Connect is changing emergency response — Currently, 17 early-adopter 911 centers have deployed Amazon Connect to handle nonemergency calls and the results have been astounding — a 20 percent to 50 percent reduction in nonemergency administrative calls being answered by telecommunicators. This session will explore a collaboration between MCP and Amazon Web Services to accelerate deployment of the solution, as well as implementation best practices, and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Disruptive technologies: what they are and how they are taking emergency response to new levels — Technologies used in the public sector continue to evolve at warp speed. This session will examine the rapidly expanding use cases for unmanned aerial vehicles, aka drones, breakthroughs regarding transcription and translation that are making 911 telecommunicators even more proficient, and innovations in location services — especially those related to indoor mapping — and more.

What’s new in outdoor warning systems — Actually, there’s a lot that’s new. This session will explore diagnostic applications that automatically monitor system health 24/7 so an agency will know immediately if its sirens aren’t functioning; systems that can ingest and digest weather and other pertinent data from numerous sources; cloud-hosted solutions that are scalable and easier to update, upgrade, and replace; and more.

Remote operations: what this means in today’s emergency-response environment and how to leverage them — The COVID-19 pandemic caused some 911 centers to do something that previously was unthinkable — allowing personnel to work remotely. While there were considerable logistical, technological, and operational details that needed to be worked out, this approach paid huge benefits. Now the concept seems to be expanding in part because 911 centers need to get more creative in recruiting personnel. This session will provide real-world success stories and examine a trend that bears watching.

How to design and implement a public-safety grade facility — There’s a lot to think about when embarking on a facility project and MCP literally wrote the book on the topic. In this session, its subject-matter experts will explore everything from site selection, funding, programming, and specifications to construction, physical security, technology implementation, and migration — and much more.

Artificial intelligence: exploring the possibilities, dispelling the myths — Considerable curiosity exists regarding how artificial intelligence might be leveraged by public-sector organizations. But understanding of AI still is evolving and in fact is at a relatively nascent stage. This session will dive into numerous use cases that already have emerged and, perhaps more importantly, key considerations that organizations should contemplate as they decide when and how to implement AI solutions.

“MCP is known for its thought leadership, which has been the case since the firm was founded 15 years ago, and this year’s conference continues that tradition,” said Morgan Sava, senior vice president of corporate marketing and support services. “Once again, we’ve assembled leading innovators who will explore and make sense of the most compelling topics in the public sector.”

