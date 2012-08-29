Deadline Looms for Final Opportunity to Become Verbal Defense & Influence Instructor in 2012

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Trainers who want to become Verbal Defense & Influence instructors within their agencies or institutions have one final opportunity in 2012.

The Verbal Defense & Influence Instructor Course is open to anyone who interacts or supervises others, particularly in the fields of finance, education, business, government, security, insurance, non-profit, human resources, customer service and mental health.

The course will be held Dec. 3-7, 2012, in Seatac, Wash. It will be taught by Verbal Defense & Influence Director Gary T. Klugiewicz. For details visit http://vistelar.com/training-calendar/dec-3-7-2012-wa-vdi-klugiewicz/.

Topics include:

• Tactics for staying professional in a crooked world

• Seven things to never say to anyone (and what to say instead)

• How to intervene correctly and ethically

• Making initial contact in highly emotional situations

• Writing reports and defending your actions

• Performing, teaching, testing and evaluating these tactics

The 4.5-day course will launch some course updates, most notably some online prework in order to shorten the in-person class time. This new structure will be in place with all classes in 2013.

“Because they are already familiar with the material, participants are able to jump right in and perform right from the start,” Klugiewicz said.

About Verbal Defense & Influence

