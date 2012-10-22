Former Police Chief to Detail How Public Safety Agencies Can Improve Service and Decrease Citizen Complaints

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Full-scale implementation of Verbal Defense & Influence tactics resulted in a significant drop in citizen complaints, generated cost savings and renewed respect for police in the city of Raleigh, N.C., says Chief Harry Dolan.

Dolan, who recently retired after 32 years of police service, will describe the specific action steps and initiatives a public safety agency can take to improve service, increase efficiency and reduce complaints through the implementation of tactical communications methodology at the second annual Verbal Defense & Influence Instructor conference on Saturday, Nov. 10 in Milwaukee, Wis.

His presentation will cover:

• How to integrate verbal protocol into defensive tactics and physical training

• How to elevate expectations and standards of professionalism within the department and community

• Systems for maintaining the language of respect at all times, from citizen calls to written reports

• The unexpected benefits of increased respect - financially, professionally and personally

“Professional communication must be taught well and practiced regularly constantly,” Dolan said. “It can certainly be a perishable skill.”

Trainers from around the country will have the opportunity to meet Dolan, an advisor for Verbal Defense & Influence. Over its 30-year history, this methodology has become the gold standard of communications protocol.



