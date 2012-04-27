Law Enforcement Conference to Address Critical Communication Skills

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Police and law enforcement trainers, who coach officers and staff in their departments to communicate under high-intensity situations, will convene in Milwaukee, Wis. Nov. 9-11.

The weekend will recertify trainers in a methodology known as Verbal Defense & Influence (formerly Verbal Judo), based upon the teachings of the late Dr. George Thompson, a pioneer in the tactical communications strategies. Over the course of three decades, these street-tested strategies have the gold standard communications protocol.

This Second Annual Verbal Defense & Influence Instructor Conference will take place Nov. 9 – 11 at the Radisson North Shore, 7065 North Port Washington Road, Glendale, Wis. For details visit vistelar.com/vdiconference.

“Our teaching strategies have evolved to address the most critical issues of today,” said Verbal Defense & Influence director Gary Klugiewicz.

Some highlights that will be covered include:

• Utilizing the 5 universal truths of human interaction

• How to make ethical interventions before bad things happen

• Learn to manage verbal abuse with new word blocks

• Practical interventions for individuals with autism and special needs

Last year, police trainers from around the country (including Guam) attended this intensive weekend training opportunity.

About Vistelar Group

The Verbal Defense & Influence group, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., trains corporations, government agencies and police forces in crisis communications and professional protocol. An estimated one million professionals have been trained to date in this methodology. Vistelar Group brings together the very best speakers and trainers in their given field – with a focus on the fundamentals of human interaction and their real-world application. Vistelar’s clients include police departments, businesses, schools, hospitals — as well as people from all walks of life interested in enhancing their self-confidence, personal safety and interpersonal skills. Our purpose is to stop the ineffectiveness, struggle and, often, more serious consequences that results from failures in human interaction. For more information visit www.vistelar.com.