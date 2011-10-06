Lewis University Announces Educational Partnership with International Union of Police Associations

I.U.P.A. members to receive special benefits related to public-safety-oriented online programs

Romeoville, IL - Recognizing the value of a more educated police workforce in today’ demanding public safety environment, the International Union of Police Associations (I.U.P.A.) has entered into a partnership with Lewis University to promote the university’s respected online degree programs in public safety, the Master of Science in Public Safety Administration and the Master of Science in Criminal/Social Justice.

The I.U.P.A. dates back to 1954, when the National Conference of Police Associations was founded to respond to the changing needs of the law enforcement profession. In 1979 they affiliated with the AFL-CIO to become the only AFL-CIO chartered union exclusively for law enforcement officers and support personnel throughout the United States.

With more than thirty years protecting the interests of law enforcement personnel and their families, the I.U.P.A. adds to their support of the professional development of police, deputies, and corrections officers by offering Lewis University as a resource for online, career-oriented programs. According to Sam A. Cabral, International President of the I.U.P.A., “In today’s law enforcement world, active duty LEO’s need an advanced education to advance their careers. At the same time, LEO’s looking forward to retirement are usually young enough to consider a second career and will benefit from additional training.”

Through the partnership with Lewis University, I.U.P.A. members will receive a 10% tuition discount for Lewis University’s online MS in Public Safety Administration and MS in Criminal Social/Justice programs, and application fees are waived.

Lewis University is a part of the Online Degree Network, a suite of top-tier, traditional, not-for-profit universities offering online degree programs based on the growing need to align professional development in the workplace through achievements within higher education.

Programs and curricula are constantly evaluated to ensure that learning outcomes are in step with the demands of today’s workforce, ensuring applicability and relevancy to today’s work settings.

As a recognized leader in public-safety-related degree programs, Lewis designed coursework in these programs to offer law enforcement personnel the knowledge and practical skills to help them perform their jobs more effectively and to prepare for career advancement—all in a convenient online format that offers maximum flexibility to balance professional and personal obligations.

The online Master of Science in Public Safety Administration is designed to expand students’ creative thinking and problem solving abilities to handle 21st-century challenges in public safety leadership. Coursework covers ethics and social responsibility, incident command, fiscal management strategies, labor relations, and more to prepare students to lead with confidence, communicate with authority, and inspire hope in times of crisis.

The online Master of Science in Criminal/Social Justice merges the preservation of law and order with the safeguarding of human rights, a hybrid discipline in the criminal justice field that Lewis pioneered more than 30 years ago. With a concentration in Homeland Security or a customized Elective concentration, this master’s program prepares students for leadership with an awareness of the ethical and social issues they will face on a daily basis--a combination of skills that is currently in high demand.

“With benefits that include webinars on professional development, career guidance, and financial advice, Lewis offers much more than just classes to I.U.P.A. members,” says Sean Bailey, Director of Recruiting and External Relations Online for Lewis University. “The I.U.P.A. itself can also benefit as an organization with reports about enrollment, retention, graduation rates, and promotions of its members, and we also offer the opportunity to help grow I.U.P.A.’s membership and awareness of the organization through technology and marketing.”

To learn more about Lewis University’s online MS in Public Safety Administration and MS in Criminal/Social Justice, go to www.lewisuniversityonline. To learn more about the Online Degree Network and its corporate partnerships, go to www.onlinedegreenetwork.com.

About Lewis University

Lewis University is a Catholic university offering distinctive undergraduate and graduate programs to approximately 6,000 traditional and adult students. Lewis offers multiple campus locations, online degree programs, and a variety of formats that provide accessibility and convenience to a growing student population. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis prepares ethically grounded, globally aware, and socially responsible graduates. The ninth largest not-for-profit university in Illinois, Lewis has been nationally recognized by The Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.

About the I.U.P.A.

Originally chartered in 1979, the International Union of Police Associations, AFL-CIO is the only AFL-CIO chartered labor union that exclusively represents law enforcement officers and other support personnel. The more than 100,000 law enforcement personnel (one out of every four eligible) represented by the I.U.P.A. are all full time employees of law enforcement agencies ranging from line officers up to first line supervisors as well as civilian employees. The I.U.P.A.’s mission is to protect and advance officers’ wages, benefits and work conditions. Membership includes officers from agencies throughout the United States and in the Caribbean. More information is available at www.iupa.o

