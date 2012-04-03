PoliceGrantsHelp to Present at GovSec 2012

SAN FRANCISCO – PoliceGrantsHelp, the leading online grant information and assistance resource for law enforcement, will be presenting an educational session at the upcoming 2012 Government Security Conference and Expo (GovSec).

The annual GovSec Conference will be held from April 2 – 4, 2012, in Washington, DC. The conference helps prepare law enforcement and first responders to address the challenges they face as the first line of defense in protecting the homeland.

PoliceGrantsHelp will be the only session presenting on grants and will focus on homeland security grants, which are in a transition this year. The PoliceGrantsHelp team of Denise Schlegel, Senior Grant Consultant, and Sarah Wilson, Grants Manager, will be presenting a 90-minute session entitled, Funding Homeland Security with Grants Money. The program is free to all GovSec attendees.

Here are the event details:

Funding Homeland Security with Grants Money

Wednesday, April 4, 2012 – 10:30am–12:00pm

The presentation will provide an overview of types of funding and eligible applicants as well as allowable projects, programs, tools and technology. Topics covered will include:

Identifying key homeland security grants

Understanding who is eligible for homeland security grant funding

Identifying and addressing key components for grants applications

Locating and utilizing lists available for approved homeland security tools and technology

Developing a strong case for funding

“We are honored to support the mission of GovSec and provide complimentary training on the topic of Homeland Security grants,” said Sarah Wilson, Grant Manager for PoliceGrantsHelp. “There are some changes this year that public safety needs to be aware of when it comes to Homeland Security grants and we want to make sure everyone knows how to address these changes.”

GovSec 2012 will be held at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. For more information, visit http://govsecinfo.com/events/govsec-2012/home.aspx.

For more information on PoliceGrantsHelp.com or to get assistance with a grant for your agency, visit www.policegrantshelp.com/about .

About PoliceGrantsHelp.com

PoliceGrantsHelp.com‘s mission is to provide members of the first responder community with a comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance. PoliceGrantsHelp features the most extensive law enforcement grant database ever created, with a library of information not only for federal grant programs, but also state, local and corporate grant opportunities.

PoliceGrantsHelp features a grant database that allows users to spend less time searching for grants and more time on research and grant writing. PoliceGrantsHelp also offers users a multitude of grant assistance tools such as: research guidance, grant writing and review, grant resources, tools, news, and much more.

About GovSec featuring U.S. Law Enforcement

The Government Security Expo & Conference (GovSec) takes a comprehensive approach to securing our nation and its critical infrastructure by addressing the convergence of physical security, cyber security and law enforcement. This combination provides security professionals and first responders with the necessary insights, tools and tactics to protect their communities and our nation. U.S. Law Enforcement at GovSec provides the newest tools, tactics and technologies for law enforcement on the federal, state and local level to protect their communities and critical infrastructure from domestic and international terrorism, and natural and accidental disasters, while serving as the first line of defense in homeland security and as a partner in terrorism investigations. For more information, visit www.govsecinfo.com.