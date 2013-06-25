SKIDCAR SYSTEM, Inc. at IADLEST

SKIDCAR System, Inc. was honored to be a part of the “Oregon DPSST Academy Tour” during the 2013 IADLEST Conference in Portland this month. Company President Dane Pitarresi was overwhelmed when three busses of IADLEST attendees arrived for the one hour stop at the EVOC pad on a beautiful and sunny day in central Willamette Valley. Academy Director Eriks Gabliks and his team did a stunning job giving SKIDCAR System, Inc. the opportunity to present their products and services to the law enforcement training professionals visiting from seven different countries.

With departments focused on the combined importance of offering vital driver training to their students while carefully staying within budgets, SKIDCAR™ is an obvious choice for advanced training in small areas. No other technologies available today can match the realism and flexibility of the SKIDCAR.

It was truly a great opportunity to allow 24 of the attendees to experience a demonstration in the SKIDCAR as well as our exclusive ESC WORKSHOP FOR EVOC INSTRUCTORS, which provides critical orientation needed for operating mixed EVOC fleets with today’s new police vehicles.

The major introduction though, was the demonstration rides some of the motorcycle riders received on the new SKIDBIKE™. This new motorcycle rider training technology, in only its third showing, is proving to be an innovation of importance that cannot be ignored. With the invaluable ability to learn through mistake, the SKIDBIKE is the first rider training tool available to afford agencies and rider training schools the opportunity to teach core concepts and techniques that previously only came through the experience of a fall.

The SKIDBIKE is quickly living up to its tag line, “THE CRASH WITHOUT THE RASH”.

Through translation, an academy Director from Mexico stated, “This bike affords the rider to live through a mistake he has made. He can learn what he has done wrong, and learn to avoid the problem, with proper technique.”

We want to again thank the Oregon DPSST, Director Eriks Gabliks, and IADLEST for providing us the opportunity to present these technologies and ESC Workshop to this group of decision makers, tasked with moving public safety forward.