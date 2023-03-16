T4E among the exhibitors at the 2023 ILEETA Conference Expo

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Training 4 Engagement will join an incredible list of exhibitors at the 2023 International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association 2023 Conference Expo in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 20-25. With more than 1,000 qualified law enforcement professionals attending the ILEETA Expo each year, you’ll find T4E training markers on the show floor in booth #432.

The ILEETA Conference Expo offers industry experts and key decision-makers the opportunity to meet in person to discuss what products and programs may be best fit and utilized by their departments and/or agencies.

“As the need for advanced training continues to grow and the costs associated with force-on-force instruction rise, we have developed the most cost-effective less lethal training platforms for departments and agencies of all sizes. Our offering of pistols, rifles, and shotguns allows departments to train more and spend less doing so,” said Brad Webb, Vice President of Sales, Umarex USA, Inc.

T4E will be featuring their Law Enforcement Training Equipment segment as well as the new Recreational-focused equipment which launched at the end of 2022. Attendees can meet face-to-face with team members and discuss opportunities to enhance their training scenarios.

About T4E

T4E offers training markers for responsible gun owners and operators that incorporate authentic weight, feel and action to provide the most realistic training experience with the least cost possible. T4E is a brand of Umarex USA, Incorporated, one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA innovates, develops, and markets products under brands owned or licensed by its parent company, UMAREX GmbH & Co. KG. Such brands include Axeon, Beretta, Browning, Colt, Elite Force, GLOCK, Heckler & Koch, Rekt, Ruger, RWS, Smith & Wesson, UMAREX, Walther and others. For additional information regarding Umarex USA visit UmarexUSA.info.