Teleconferences to Discuss Strategies for Better Communication and Instruction

Critical teleconferences focusing on human interaction and real-world application

Milwaukee, Wis. - ‘Building confidence in your communication skills’ is the topic of a Verbal Defense & Influence teleconference scheduled for March 29.

The teleconference, hosted by Director Gary T. Klugiewicz, is open to anyone interested in learning the most effective communications techniques for the workplace and for home. It will be held at 7 p.m. CST on Thursday, March 29. To listen on line visit http://InstantTeleseminar.com/?eventID=27462738, or call in and listen at (414) 944-0004. Enter the Conference ID 250152#.

Klugiewicz is also hosting a second teleconference specifically for Verbal Defense & Influence / Verbal Judo Instructors. It will deal with creating emotionally safe learning environments in order to facilitate better learning. It will be held at 7 p.m. CST on Tuesday, March 27. Instructors have received emails with access instructions sent to them.

If you are a Verbal Defense & Influence instructor and have not received access details for this teleconference, email Trainers@Vistelar.com. A recording of both calls will be posted on the community websites for Vistelar members; visit www.members.vistelar.com.

About Vistelar Group

Vistelar Group brings together the very best speakers and trainers in their given field – with a focus on the fundamentals of human interaction and their real-world application. Vistelar’s clients include police departments, businesses, schools, hospitals — as well as people from all walks of life interested in enhancing their self-confidence, personal safety and interpersonal skills. Our purpose is to stop the ineffectiveness, struggle and, often, more serious consequences that results from failures in human interaction. For more information visit www.vistelar.com.