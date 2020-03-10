UTM seeks a West Coast Regional Sales Manager

Ultimate Training Munitions (UTM), an industry leader and manufacturer of the most technologically advanced NonLethal Training Ammunition for force on force training in the market is seeking a West Coast Regional Sales Manager to join our team of professionals. The ideal candidate will have a combination of the required and preferred knowledge, skills, and experience listed in this announcement including experience working with Law Enforcement (LE) Agencies, a general working understanding of LE specific firearms and force on force training, as well as outstanding organizational and communication skills.

Salary, compensation package and benefits are highly competitive and commensurate with the knowledge and experience of the candidate. Applicants should be highly self-motivated and have the ability to work effectively as part of a team as well as independently with minimal daily direct supervision.

The primary duties for this position will center around advancing UTM sales into Law Enforcement agencies. This position is primarily a management and sales position, not performing training, although providing UTM certifications to select high level customers is required subsequent to field training as a new-hire.

Job duties include:

• Serve as West Coast Regional Sales Manager for the United States.

• Perform UTM product demonstrations to facilitate sales to Law Enforcement Agencies.

• Provide UTM product certification training for Law Enforcement Agencies directly or manage certified UTM training affiliates who perform training.

• Develop, manage and support channels of distribution for UTM sales within the parameters of UTM SOP.

• Serve as Subject Matter Expert (SME), subsequent to post-employment training, for UTM products and their training application.

Basic requirements:

• US Citizen.

• Home based in within California.

• Valid Drivers License.

• Regular travel as needed to manage sales along with utilizing local trainers and distributors.

• Submit to a pre-employment criminal background check and drug screen, as well as random drug screens post-employment.

• Basic working knowledge, familiarity and aptitude of firearms commonly used by US Law Enforcement.

• Ability to communicate effectively verbally, as well as in writing, including presentations and public speaking.

• Basic computer knowledge and ability to prepare reports and presentations using a CRM post-training, proficient with Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint and the like.

• Excellent organizational skills with the ability to set priorities based on assigned or independently developed tasks and available resources. • Experience working with or for Law Enforcement.

Preferred skills and experience:

• Experience in LE-related training, particularly in the areas of force on force, tactics and general firearms training.

• Experience in sales or management.

• Experience in a Law Enforcement or firearms-related position.

• Experience with the Federal Law Enforcement procurement processes including Solicitations.

• Preferred skills and experience can be negotiated for the right candidate with a balance of skills and experience.

To apply, please send an email to tkroll@utmusa.com with the following requirements: Email subject must be: First Name Last Name – West Coast Regional Sales Manager

Please attach resume to your email.

References should be available upon request.