VirTra reports third quarter and nine month 2020 financial results

Sales Momentum Drives $6.4 Million in Revenue, EPS of $0.11, and Record $14.4 Million Backlog

TEMPE, Ariz.— VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:

• Awarded $1.9 million IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contract to develop training content in support of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Airman Decision Making and Interface Research (ADMIRE) program as a result of recent partnership with Infoscitex (IST)

• Received $1.5 million order from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC), which will result in VirTra’s simulators being installed at all four of FLETC’s training centers by December 2020

• Received $863,000 order from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for simulation training products and services, including new, drop-in recoil kits

• Appointed military simulation training expert, John Givens, to the Company’s board of directors to fill the vacancy left by Mitchell Saltz’s passing

• Backlog increased to a record $14.4 million as of September 30, 2020

Third Quarter and Nine Month 2020 Financial Highlights:



Management Commentary

“Despite our sales and installation teams facing the inherent challenges of a pandemic, our talented staff adapted to changing circumstances to produce financial results for the third quarter that were essentially in-line with our near record performance last year and new sales that exceeded last year’s performance,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and chief executive officer of VirTra. “Financially, the quarter was highlighted by revenue of $6.4 million, net income of $0.9 million, which drove EPS of $0.11 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million, and perhaps most impressive, a record backlog of $14.4 million. Operationally, we built upon our relationship with FLETC, a national leader in law enforcement training, and we expanded our footprint in the military market with the $1.9 million contract we received through our partnership with IST on the ADMIRE program for the benefit of the Department of Defense.

“In 2019, we surged in the latter part of the year to deliver our 14th consecutive year of topline growth. While challenges to installations persist, the financial results of this quarter coupled with our increasing backlog demonstrate that, despite the unprecedented COVID-19 related headwinds, VirTra continues to effectively sell and service the essential needs of our customers. We are cautiously optimistic that, should the macro environment in the fourth quarter be similar to what it was in the third, we will deliver strong results for the rest of 2020.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased 4% to $6.4 million from $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in total revenue was due to reduced equipment installations due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Gross profit increased 6% to $4.0 million (61.9% of total revenue) from $3.8 million (55.9% of total revenue) in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to reduced direct material costs and travel costs resulting from reduced sales.

Operating expense was $2.7 million compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expense was mainly due to a $266,000 impairment in the investment in That’s Eatertainment Corp. (“TEC”) which was recorded as operating expense.

Operating income was $1.2 million compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income totaled $868,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $937,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million compared to $1.4 in the third quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenue was $12.5 million compared to $12.8 million in the first nine months of 2019. The change in total revenue was due to reduced equipment installations due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Gross profit was $7.1 million (57.0% of total revenue) compared to $7.1 million (55.2% of total revenue) in the first nine months of 2019. The slight increase in gross profit was primarily due to sales volume and product mix, which tends to remain fairly consistent as a percentage of total revenue when compared annually.

Operating expense was $7.3 million compared to $7.2 million in the first nine months of 2019. The increase in net operating expense was primarily due to a $406,000 impairment in the investment of TEC, which was recorded as operating expense and was offset by reduced selling, general, and administrative costs from COVID-19 restrictions on travel and tradeshows.

Loss from operations was $115,000 compared to a loss from operations of $94,000 in the first nine months of 2019.

Net loss totaled $123,000, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $10,000, or $(0.00) per diluted share in the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $615,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $339,000 in the first nine months of 2019.

At September 30, 2020, backlog totaled approximately $14.4 million, a $3.1 million increase compared to backlog of $11.3 million as of September 30, 2019. Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues totaled approximately $6.2 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $5.9 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $325,000. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.1 million at September 30, 2020 compared to cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit of $3.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.8 million.

Conference Call

VirTra management will hold a conference call today (November 10, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s chairman and CEO, Bob Ferris, and CFO, Judy Henry, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 844-602-0380

International number: 862-298-0970

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact VirTra’s IR team at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 24, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 38151

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables: