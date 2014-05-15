Users of digiTICKET eCitation Systems Surpass One Million Transactions

Saltus Technologies Has Now Deployed to Over Seventy Five Agencies in Twelve States Tulsa, OK, May 2014 – Saltus Technologies™, provider of the digiTICKET® electronic ticketing system, is pleased to announce that it recently surpassed one million transactions by State and Local law enforcement customers. Used by agencies ranging in size from three sworn officers to as large as 500 state troopers, digiTICKET has now surpassed one million citations, warnings and summons issued. “Saltus is focused on simplifying the ticketing process for law enforcement agencies across the United States,” said Eric Fultz, President and CEO of Saltus Technologies. “digiTICKET is designed to scale to the needs of any size jurisdiction, be highly customizable and easy-to-use.

Our monthly Software as a Service (SaaS) offering provides agencies with a fully configured eCitation solution that can be shared among officers with no limits to users, tickets written, and no long term contract. We are pleased that digiTICKET is proving to be a significant force multiplier that helps agencies improve efficiency, save money and increase their officer safety,” said Fultz. digiTICKET has been deployed to over 75 agencies in 12 states and has processed over 650,000 incidents, resulting in the creation of over one million electronic tickets, warnings and summons. In addition, digiTICKET has proven to be a key-contributing factor in decreasing traffic accidents by more than 10 percent while increasing revenue by reducing errors typically occurring with manual processes.

Today, digiTICKET interfaces to more than 30 back-end police records management and court software systems, is customized to each agencies’ needs, and supports handhelds, tablets and laptops. Saltus Technologies offers unequaled customer service and is happy to offer every customer as a reference. About Saltus Technologies Saltus Technologies is dedicated to developing and marketing mobile electronic ticketing solutions to public safety, government agencies and the private industry.

Electronic ticketing can create an attractive return on investment when replacing the process of handwritten tickets. The leaders of Saltus Technology bring a heritage of mobile software development dating back to 1997. For more information, visit www.saltustechnologies.com.