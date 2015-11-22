Rugged N5Scan: MORE Critical Functionality in the Palm of Your Hand

Scan, Issue, Print and Upload from One Mobile Device

HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, – Delivering superior efficiency to Public Safety data collection technology, United Public Safety® unveils the latest member of their mobile enforcement team: the N5Scan. It supplies critical functionality to the field of ultra-rugged AndroidTM devices specifically designed for Public Safety applications. With the N5Scan, police and parking enforcement officers can now autopopulate data from license and registration barcodes, enforce parking, manage permits, capture violation images, chalk tires, connect with kiosks, and print tickets all from the same unprecedented device.

Unrivaled in the mobile device sector, the N5Scan incorporates Honeywell’s N6603 Series Adaptus 6.0 scanning technology to translate 1D and 2D barcodes in day or night. It allows users to print 3” tickets directly from the integrated thermal printer. The 13MP color camera and audio and video recording functions combined with UPsafety’s Cloudbased software affords enforcement officers the ability to capture multiple types of evidence. Clear pictures of violations can be printed onto every ticket and citation to eliminate court dismissals. Every piece of evidence can be collected within the N5Scan’s 16GB internal memory and 64GB MicroSD.

Utilizing a rain resistant 5.7-inch diagonal high-resolution 1080 X 1920 Super AMOLED display touchscreen, the N5Scan’s on-screen keyboard delivers full functionality for Law Enforcement and Public Safety no matter the weather. The N5Scan is designed to execute critical functions regardless of the primary application (meaning that ticket data will be uploaded to the Cloud even as an officer issues new tickets). Active proponents of officer safety, UPsafety also includes an ALERT button on the N5Print that can be programmed to send an SMS text message while running an unrelated application or no application at all.

Running the latest Android software, the N5Scan also features a hot-swappable battery and 3- channel magnetic stripe reader. A drop-in cradle with spare battery charger may be used for desktop or vehicle mounting. The device is IP65 rated and meets or exceeds MIL-STD 810G using method 516.6 and method 514.6 for both shock and vibration.

United Public Safety®, a Two Technologies company, was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Suburban Philadelphia. United Public Safety provides a full spectrum, all-inclusive approach to electronic parking and ticketing solutions for municipalities, campuses, corporations, hospitals and property compliance management. Our Cloud-based ToCite®, ForCite®, and CityCiteTM software solutions are driving electronic enforcement innovation into the 21st century.

Learn more at http://www.upsafety.net/hardware.htm