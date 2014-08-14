TARGAMITE Announces Appointment of National Sales Manager To Support Introduction of World’s Most Advanced Robotic Target

Fort Wayne, Indiana - After a nation-wide search, Targamite LLC (www.targamite.com), maker of the world’s first portable, behaviorally unpredictable, robotic target platform called the “Targabot,” has appointed Brian Wardell as its National Sales Manager, effective June 1, 2014.

Mr. Wardell will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s sales program, including strategic planning, regional sales team development, and day-to-day operations. He will report to Gary Kaufman, CEO, Targamite.

Mr. Wardell has extensive sales and marketing experience within the law enforcement, tactical training, defense, and shooting sports market sectors. Most recently, he was a consultant and trainer for FMSA in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Previously, from 2008-2012, he was the International Business Development Manager for VirTra, of Tempe, Arizona, which designs and manufactures use-of-force training simulators.

Mr. Wardell is a veteran of the U.S. Army and Michigan Army National Guard. An accomplished hunter and competitive shooter, he was a member of Team Springfield in the late 1980s and was sponsored by Safariland, Dillon Precision, among other well-known firearms accessories companies. In 1989 and 1990, he was a member of the Super Squad at the USPSA National Championships.

“Brian’s appointment as National Sales Manager is instrumental in helping to effectively align Targamite’s business development and sales efforts at the national, regional, and local level,” said Mr. Kaufman. “His proven and successful track record of developing and leading a dynamic sales force, combined with his knowledge of new market opportunities within the industry, will serve to better position Targamite for the future.”

Mr. Wardell holds a Bachelor of Arts in History (Magna cum Laude) and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (also Magna cum Laude) from Arizona State University. He is a graduate of the following shooting schools: Leatham Shooting Academy, Plaxco Academy, Chapman Academy, and the Mid-South Institute of Self-Defense Shooting.

ABOUT TARGAMITE LLC.

Targamite LLC. is a privately-held robotics R&D company that creates advanced tactical training platforms - including the “Targabot” - the world’s first portable, user-programmable, computer-controlled target system with both predicable and unpredictable behavioral characteristics - for law enforcement, tactical training, the armed forces, commercial range, and advanced shooting communities worldwide. The Targabot is designed for any operator or shooter who needs or desires to become a confident and thereby competent situational firearms user - someone whose goal is to become more comfortable engaging the unexpected out in the real world.

