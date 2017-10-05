VirTra grows international simulator sales with 3 Australian Law Enforcement agencies

VirTra Simulator contracts total more than $750,000

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (OTCQX: VTSI), (the “Company”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, today announced the company has signed contracts worth more than $750,000 in total, with three law enforcement agencies in Australia — the Australian Border Force, New South Wales Police Department and South Australia Police Department. Together, the new contracts include the sale of multiple virtual training systems and accessories, including two V-ST™ PRO systems, V-Author™ PRO training, service and warranty contracts.

VirTra’s portable V-ST PRO is a scalable firearm shooting and skills training simulator that offers superior training environments. The system’s flexibility supports a combination of marksmanship and use of force training on up to five screens from a single operator station. The V-ST PRO is also capable of displaying 1 to 30 lanes of marksmanship featuring real world, accurate ballistics. Use of force continuum training includes support for officer presence, verbal commands, OC, TASER®, less lethal impact weapons and deadly force options. VirTra employs full-time law enforcement and military use of force subject matter experts to create and produce uniquely effective training scenarios for the V-ST PRO.

“VirTra now serves seven respected law enforcement agencies in Australia, far more than any other company in the world,” said Jason Mulcahy, general manager of VirTra, Inc. “Expanding our international customer base supports our key strategic objective of providing the most effective and realistic use of force simulator solutions to law enforcement and other government agencies throughout the world.”

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company’s patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about VirTra at www.VirTra.com.

