VirTra launches VirTra-Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy (V-VICTA), a revolutionary new product for law enforcement

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, has officially launched V-VICTA™, an all-in-one solution designed to provide and support law enforcement training programs in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

V-VICTA, which stands for VirTra-Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy™, enables law enforcement agencies, through the use of our simulators to effectively teach, train, test and sustain departmental training requirements. The newly developed and nationally accredited coursework, when combined with the new VirTra Virtual Instructor™ (V-VI) and training scenarios, empowers trainers with immediate training program improvements.

The first volume of V-VICTA curriculum has met the standards set forth by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) National Certification Program™ for POST Certification across 35 states yet recognized in all 50 states. These five products include “Contact and Cover Concepts,” “Human Factors in Force Encounters,” “Tourniquet Application Under Threat,” “TASER™ Targeting,” and “Injured Officer Handgun Manipulation.” These curriculums have been thoroughly reviewed by IADLEST’s assessment team and have passed the rigorous independent review process.

“VirTra’s multi-year development efforts and industry-leading collaborations have resulted in a more robust training methodology where instructors are provided resources to alleviate any gaps, increase knowledge transfer and enhance the sustainability of the skill sets taught,” said company General Manager Jason Mulcahy. “VirTra has been on the cutting edge of advancements in law enforcement training as well as education for many years, and we believe V-VICTA is the next logical step in that progression. We look forward to working with our customers and partners in the coming months to maximize their success in working with this next-gen training resource.”

V-VICTA provides law enforcement trainers with the complementary accredited training components, including a master manual, student handouts, pre-testing material, and final exams. V-VICTA offers a unique and innovative alternative for a higher level of in-depth review at each training point. Additionally, throughout the simulation training, a Virtual Instructor is available with the relevant curriculum included within VirTra systems.

VirTra will be debuting V-VICTA at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) in Orlando, Florida on October 7-9, 2018. Our nationally recognized partners will participate in a group presentation during the product unveiling. Some of our notable speakers include Dr. Bill Lewinski (Force Science Institute), Jim Crosby (National Sheriffs Association), Ken Wallentine (Utah Attorney General Office), Chief Tom Poellot (Vistelar) as well as other representations from Trijicon®, and Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC).

Together with our partners, VirTra is working to integrate specific scientific research and adult learning behaviors into its educational materials. This will maximize the impact of simulation training time and increase overall law enforcement capabilities. By taking the science behind training psychomotor skills and integrating it into a comprehensive curriculum, V-VICTA courses provide a complete solution combining the classroom, the simulator, and testing to ensure beneficial long-term results. VirTra strives to ensure that Peace Officers have the best opportunity to serve their communities.

About VirTra

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.