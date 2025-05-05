Gamber-Johnson launches purpose-built console and vehicle base systems for Rivian R1T and R1S

PRESS RELEASE

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Gamber-Johnson, a leading manufacturer of rugged mounting systems for fleet, public safety and field service vehicles, has announced the release of its latest line of UPFIT SOLUTIONS designed specifically for Rivian models R1T and R1S. The new products include a vehicle-specific Console Box (7160-1955) and Vehicle Base (7160-1933), both engineered to meet the evolving needs of mobile professionals, first responders, and service fleets integrating this cutting-edge electric vehicle into their operations.

“These products were designed to seamlessly upgrade your fleet without compromising your vehicle,” said Jozef Del Castillo, Design Engineer and Rivian Project Lead at Gamber-Johnson. “We’ve combined our signature rugged durability with intuitive features for fast, clean, and hassle-free installation.”

New Product Highlights

Console Box – 7160-1955

24.5” of Customizable Mounting Space: Allows users to configure radios, controls, and accessories to fit their workflow.

Smart Design Redirection: Maintains comfort for second-row passengers.

OEM Wireless Charger Integration: Accommodates seamless relocation without compromising functionality.

No Drilling Required: Preserves vehicle integrity with fast and clean setup.

Vehicle Base – 7160-1933

Driver-Centric Ergonomics: Places laptops and devices within easy reach without compromising cabin comfort.

Unmatched Compatibility: Avoids interference with factory or Gamber-Johnson console.

Heavy-Duty Steel Construction: Powder-coated finish offers long-term protection in tough environments.

OEM Bolt-In Design: No drilling required.

Product Availability

These systems are now available through Gamber-Johnson’s authorized distributor network. Additional accessories, including pedestal kits and console variations with cup holders, side mounts, and motion attachments, are also available.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of rugged mounting systems and technology solutions for fleet vehicles, public safety, utilities, transportation, and more. With a long-standing reputation for quality and innovation, Gamber-Johnson products are trusted worldwide to protect mission-critical technology in demanding environments.