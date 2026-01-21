Gamber-Johnson releases updated docking stations for Getac B360 and S510

PRESS RELEASE

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Gamber-Johnson, a leading manufacturer of rugged mounting and docking solutions, today announced the availability of updated docking stations for the Getac B360 and S510, delivering enhanced connectivity and improved usability for professionals operating in demanding environments.

The updated docking stations now feature a front-facing USB-C port, providing users with faster connections, easier access to modern accessories and greater flexibility in the field. This design update supports evolving technology needs while maintaining the rugged reliability Gamber-Johnson is known for.

“These updates are a direct response to how our customers use their devices every day,” said Sarah Long, Cradles & Docks Product Marketer. “By adding a front-facing USB-C port, we’re simplifying workflows and helping users stay connected without compromising durability.”

Designed for mobile professionals across public safety, utilities, transportation and field service, the revised docks continue to deliver secure mounting, dependable performance and long-term durability in harsh environments. The updated designs integrate seamlessly into existing vehicle and workstation setups, making upgrades straightforward for current users.

The updated Getac B360 and S510 docking stations are available now through Gamber-Johnson and its authorized partners. For more information or to connect with a sales representative, contact sales@gamberjohnson.com.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading manufacturer of rugged mounting systems and docking solutions that support technology in motion. From public safety and utilities to warehousing, transportation, and field service, Gamber-Johnson products are trusted worldwide for being Rugged. Reliable. Responsive. Learn more at gamberjohnson.com.