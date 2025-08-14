Join Team GJ at Police Fleet Expo 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Birmingham, Ala. — We’re gearing up for Police Fleet Expo 2025, and we want you to see what’s new from Team Gamber-Johnson—featuring Gamber-Johnson, American Aluminum Accessories, Precision Mounting Technologies, and Lind Electronics.

What you’ll see on-site:



Gamber-Johnson’s 2025 Ford PIU upfitted with our latest rugged mounting and docking solutions

American Aluminum Accessories Tahoe featuring premium K9 transport and storage solutions

Police-tested consoles, docking stations, push bumpers, partitions, and more—built to perform in the toughest environments

From patrol-ready vehicle upfits to mission-critical tech integration, our solutions help law enforcement stay safe, connected, and productive in the field.

Don’t miss your chance to tour our demo vehicles and connect with our experts in person - Visit Us at Booth #714!