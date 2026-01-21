Gamber-Johnson expands Team GJ portfolio with acquisition of Blac-Rac Weapon Retention Systems

PRESS RELEASE

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Gamber-Johnson LLC, a global leader in rugged mounting, power, and mobility solutions, today announced the acquisition of Blac-Rac Manufacturing Company, a respected manufacturer of patented firearm retention and locking systems for law enforcement and federal agencies.

This acquisition further strengthens Team GJ’s position as a trusted, one-stop partner for mission-critical solutions—enabling customers to Mount It. Power It. Carry It. with confidence. By expanding into advanced weapon retention systems, Gamber-Johnson continues its strategy of deliberate portfolio growth focused on innovation, integration and ease of doing business.

Team GJ has built a strong global reputation for mounting, power, and mobility solutions across public safety, enterprise, logistics, education, and industrial markets. As customer needs continue to evolve, Gamber-Johnson remains focused on expanding its capabilities through complementary brands that enhance the value delivered to customers. Following the acquisitions of PMT, Premier Mounts, Zirkona, InfoCase, Lind Electronics and American Aluminum Accessories, Blac-Rac represents a natural and strategic next step in this journey.

Founded in 2004 and based in Boise, Idaho, Blac-Rac designs and manufactures patented firearm retention and locking systems—most notably advanced gun rack solutions trusted in mission-critical environments. Their products are widely recognized for intelligent design, durability, and uncompromising security, aligning seamlessly with Gamber-Johnson’s commitment to rugged, reliable and responsive solutions.

Strengthening the Team GJ Mission

The addition of Blac-Rac deepens Team GJ’s public safety and defense portfolio while complementing its established offerings in rugged mounting, power management and mobility solutions. Together, the expanded portfolio allows customers to streamline procurement, reduce complexity and rely on a unified ecosystem designed to perform in demanding real-world conditions.

Gautam Malik, CEO of Gamber-Johnson, commented:

“Blac-Rac is a strong strategic fit for Team GJ. Their focus on intelligent design and uncompromising security complements our mission and strengthens our ability to serve customers who depend on mission-ready solutions. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to innovation and to making it easier for customers to do business with a single, trusted partner.”

Operational Continuity and Growth

Blac-Rac will continue normal operations with the added support of Gamber-Johnson LLC, ensuring continuity for customers and employees while enabling agile execution and close alignment with Team GJ operations. Eric Haney will serve as Sales and Operations Manager, leading the Blac-Rac team to ensure a smooth customer transition.

The acquisition also welcomes Blac-Rac’s talented team members to the Gamber-Johnson family, further strengthening the organization’s expertise and capacity for innovation.

Eric Hanney, Sales and Operations Manager, commented:

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in Blac-Rac’s journey and opens the door to incredible opportunities for growth and innovation. By joining forces, Blac-Rac gains access to expanded resources, advanced technologies, and a broader distribution network, allowing us to better serve our customers and deliver even higher-quality products. This acquisition strengthens our commitment to excellence and positions Blac-Rac for long-term success in the industry. We look forward to leveraging this collaboration to enhance our product offerings and continue setting the standard for secure, reliable solutions.”

Looking Ahead

As Gamber-Johnson continues to expand the Team GJ portfolio, the focus remains clear: deliver integrated, mission-ready solutions that help customers Mount It. Power It. Carry It.—backed by engineering excellence, responsive support and a commitment to long-term partnership.

Additional updates will be shared as digital platforms and brand entities are fully aligned.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a global provider of rugged mounting systems, docking stations, vehicle equipment, and mobility solutions engineered for mission-critical applications in public safety, commercial fleets, material handling, and industrial markets. Known for being Rugged. Reliable. Responsive., Gamber-Johnson’s solutions support technology in motion across industries and around the world.