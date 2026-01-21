Who is Team Gamber-Johnson?

PRESS RELEASE

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — You may have seen “Team GJ” on an event banner, a LinkedIn post or a trade show listing and wondered: who—or what—is that exactly? Let’s break it down.

What Is Team GJ?

Team GJ represents the full family of brands under the Gamber-Johnson Holdings umbrella: Gamber-Johnson, Blac-Rac, American Aluminum Accessories, CamLocker (part of AAA), InfoCase, Lind Electronics, Precision Mounting Technologies, Premier Mounts and Zirkona.

What began as a few complementary product lines has evolved into a unified, powerhouse portfolio that provides everything our customers need to complete their upfitting projects — front to back, vehicle to facility, mount to monitor.

Why the “Team GJ” Branding?

Each brand continues to maintain its identity, innovation, and customer trust, but in many markets, our partners, distributors and resellers overlap. Instead of managing multiple booths, points of contact or brand identities at each event, Team GJ streamlines the experience — reducing complexity, optimizing collaboration and amplifying our impact.

When you see the Team GJ name, know that it represents all of our brands working together — one team, one mission —to make your experience simpler, faster and more efficient.

The “Ask One More Question” Mindset

Our sales culture embodies this same spirit through our #A1MQ (Ask One More Question) initiative. It’s more than a campaign—it’s a mindset.

By asking one more question, our team discovers opportunities to better serve our customers through the depth of the Team GJ portfolio. A customer might come to us for a docking station, but we ensure they leave with a complete solution: a motion attachment, vehicle equipment, power supply, case, strap, or mounting system—all built to work seamlessly together.

It’s efficiency, reliability, and expertise—all under one roof.

Why It Matters

Don’t be confused when you see the Team GJ name — be confident. It means you’re supported by the industry’s most trusted group of manufacturers — ready to Mount It. Power It. Carry It. with ease.

Because when you partner with Team GJ, you don’t just get a product — you get a partner.