Mass. Dodge Chargers Receive New Graphics from Municipal Graphics

New graphics for Mass. police department’s new vehicles

Norwell, MA - Municipal Graphics provided the town of Norwell, MA with their graphics kit customized for the all-new Dodge Charger. The features all-reflective, digitally printed graphics which are also laminated for UV protection and lasting durability.

Municipal Graphics provides graphics for the following police vehicles: Ford Crown Victoria, Dodge Charger, Chevy Caprice, SUV’s and trucks and Ford Interceptors. Graphics are also available for fire/EMS, public works, commercial and campus vehicles, motorcycles and trailers.

About Municipal Graphics

Municipal Graphics has been utilizing state-of-the-art printing and graphic technologies that provide the highest quality lettering and decals for police, fire and public works department. To request more information visit www.municipalgraphics.com or call 800-960-0925 to order a customized graphics package for your company or department.