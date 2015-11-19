Havis Announces Screen Blanking Solutions Powered by Blank-it

An easy, safe and legally compliant way to manage in-vehicle computer displays and prevent driver distraction.

Key Features:

* Improves employee safety while potentially reducing the costs associated with an accident

* Easily embed in a Havis docking station and secure with a Havis tamper proof cover for added security

* Helps prepare fleets for current and future regulations relating to display equipment

* Customizable and configurable for a variety of work environments

* Easy to Install for any size fleet

Testimonial:

“We have been using Blank-it for over 18 months, and are very pleased with the solution. The software was easy to install and configure. The customizability of the solution allows us to create a visually pleasing solution for our operators and our members.”

Patrick Kearney - RACQ ICT Estimation Analyst

Learn more about Havis Screen Blanking Solutions & Tamper Proof Covers