Gamber-Johnson now shipping Dell Latitude 7030 rugged extreme tablet vehicle docking station

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. - Gamber-Johnson is excited to share that the new Dell Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet Vehicle Docking Station is NOW SHIPPING. Optimize your productivity in material handling, logistics, manufacturing, and public safety. This compact and lockable design allows for security and flexibility for a variety of mobile workstations. Whether you operate on a forklift or in a semi-truck, this docking station allows you to work efficiently with Dell’s magnet mount attachment and or tablet hand strap.

Not only is this docking solution lightweight while allowing access to all tablet controls and ports, but our downward-facing I/O ports create an easier way to manage cable systems while allowing easy connections to scanners, printers, and other peripherals. Our docking solutions come with USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, serial, and optional HDMI ports.

Looking to secure both the tablet and attachable keyboard in your vehicle? Gamber-Johnson’s Tablet and Keyboard Cradle is the perfect solution! Omitting port replication, you can take your 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet with the Dell attachable keyboard on the go and secure it in your vehicle.

• Compatible with the Dell Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme tablet computer

• Accommodates the tablet’s hand strap or magnet mount attachment

• Access to all tablet control buttons, ports and scanner while the tablet is docked

• Downward-facing I/O ports; integrated cable strain relief and cable management system

• Docking connector gasket provides additional water protection while docked

• One-handed docking and release for efficient use all day long

• Keyed lock for theft deterrence

• Gamber-Johnson rugged construction and reliability

• Composite design for reduced weight and durability

• VESA 75 mounting pattern with 1/4-20 mounting studs for easy mounting with Gamber-Johnson mounts and motion attachments

• 3-Year Limited Warranty, Extended Warranty and Gamber Guard available

For more information or to order, visit Gamber Johnson online.