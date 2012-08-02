Municipal Graphics Installs Custom Graphics for Amherst NH PD Ford Interceptor
Municipal Graphics recently installed graphics customized for Amherst NH Police Department’s new Ford Interceptor! The graphics kit features digitally printed reflective vinyl – all laminated for UV Protection and durability. Visit http://municipalgraphics.com/police_gallery.htm for more Interceptor designs. We will customize any graphics to your new cruisers!
About Municipal Graphics
Municipal Graphics has been utilizing state-of-the-art printing and graphic technologies that provide the highest quality lettering and decals for police, fire and public works department. To request more information visit www.municipalgraphics.com or call 800-960-0925 to order a customized graphics package for your company or department.