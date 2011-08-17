Laguna Manufacturing, Inc. Introduces the new 2011 Dodge Charger 3P X-Treme Seat with Ready Buckle

Sparks, NV -- Laguna Manufacturing, Inc. would like to introduce the new 2011 Dodge Charger 3P X-Treme seat with Ready Buckle. The new 3P X-Treme Charger seat will give the rear compartment space more room than using the factory seating and will come with a 5-year, no-small-print warranty. The Ready Buckle prisoner restraint system offers safe buckling of the prisoner from the outboard sides of the vehicle which stops the officer from having to lean over the prisoner to fasten them in; the belt retractors will also tighten the prisoner down if they struggle in the seat.

For more information go to laguna3p.com.