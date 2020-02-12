New 2020 Police Interceptor Utility from Westin

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Westin’s Elite Wing Wraps are the final build-on unit in the Elite front-end protection package. They bring it all together by connecting the pre-drilled Push Bumper and PIT Bar Elite into a one-piece assembly. The Elite Wing Wraps provide added front-end and headlight protection. They feature welded cross bars (varies by application) and attach to the Push Bumper with a 7-gauge plate. They are also equipped with a 1-1/2” diameter vertical support bar to absorb impact in the event of a collision. U.S. patent pending.

Finish: E-Coated/Black Powder Coat

Material: 14 Gauge HRPO Steel

Visible Hardware: Black Plated Stainless Steel

Warranty: 3 Year

PIT Bar Elite - Part No. 36-2125PB

Wing Wrap Elite - Part No. 36-2125W. Courtesy photo

Features aNd Benefits:

Vehicle specific contour design provides the best overall look and fit

Vertical 1-1/2” diameter support bar absorbs the impact in the event of a collision

Push Bumper Elite Required (sold separately)

1-1/2” diameter mild steel tube

PIT Bar Elite Required (sold separately)

Bolts directly to pre-drilled Push Bumper Elite* and PIT Bar Elite* into a one-piece assembly (*required and sold separately)

Westin’s patented PIT Bar Elite has been rigorously tested and approved by major public safety agencies.

The PIT Bar Elite is made of heavy duty 7-gauge HRPO steel horizontal bars and features two 2-3/4” wide rubber strips with plastic end caps for a clean finished look. It also features heavy duty 4-gauge HRPO steel reinforcing brackets for maximum strength.

Westin’s Public Safety PIT Bar Elite is designed to bolt directly to a Westin Push Bumper Elite or EliteXD at the upper bumper level for the best PIT maneuver possible.

Finish: E-Coated/Black Powder Coat

Material: 7 Gauge HRPO Steel

Visible Hardware: Black Plated Stainless Steel

Warranty: 3 Year

PIT Bar Elite - Part No. 36-2125PB. Courtesy photo

Features and Benefits:

Push Bumper Elite Required (sold separately)

Fully welded mounting brackets for maximum strength

Dual 2-3/4” wide rubber strips match the Push Bumper Elite and provide vehicle protection

Bolts directly to Push Bumper Elite

Design for implementing PIT maneuvers

Plastic end caps for a clean finished look

Heavy Duty reinforcing brackets

Bolts on to Push Bumper

Black powder coated steel bars

U.S. PATENT: US D755,094 S

About Westin Public Safety Division

Westin Public Safety is a division of Westin Automotive Products, Inc., San Dimas, CA, that specializes in protective, functional, active duty vehicle equipment for the public safety sector. We offer agency’s the best in vehicle front-end equipment proven to preserve vehicle integrity and outperform standards for rigorous tactical maneuver technique testing.