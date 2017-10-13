Bringing the trunk back to the SUV: Pro-gard Cargo Security Cover

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Pro-gard, a leader in law enforcement vehicle product manufacturing, is announcing the launch of the Cargo Security Cover. Pro-gard’s Cargo Security Cover conceals equipment, weapons, tools, electronics, gun racks and any necessary officer gear that is kept in the cargo area.

Fleet managers, installers and officers need a means to safely stow away a wide range of equipment in the cargo area of their SUV. This new security solution will help prevent theft by keeping items out of sight, essentially creating a trunk in the SUV. In addition to added security, the Cargo Security Cover provides additional mounting surfaces for accessories and electronics.

Designed to keep the installation quick and easy with a no-holes-drilled installation, the Cargo Security Cover is bolted to the rear of Pro-gard’s Cargo Barriers and is securely mounted to the body of the vehicle using existing OEM mounting points.

Constructed with a steel frame and topped with a heavy-duty rubber mat extending the full width of the vehicle’s trunk, the Cargo Security Cover is available for the Ford Interceptor Utility and Chevrolet Tahoe PPV.

About Pro-gard Products LLC

