The Future of the Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor (CVPI)

To: All Ford Motor Company Government Accounts

Subject: Future of the Crown Victoria Police Interceptor (CVPI)

(On January 23, 2006, Ford Motor Company announced the details of our “Way Forward” revitalization plan. “Way Forward” is a sweeping, innovative plan designed to strengthen all Ford operations and ensure we retain our position as America’s Car Company. The plan impacts virtually every aspect of our business, including vehicle assembly plants and production capacity.

Since the “Way Forward” announcement, we recognize there has been extensive speculation regarding the future of many Ford products, including the Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. The purpose of this letter is to clarify Ford’s position on CVPI and ensure you have accurate information. The bottom line:

Ford Motor Company is committed to the law enforcement community.

Ford Motor Company will continue to produce the CVPI well into the future.

The CVPI will continue to be assembled at our St. Thomas Assembly Plant. The decision to move to a single shift operation at St. Thomas is designed to smooth the production process and ensure a more consistent product flow. Even with one shift of assembly operations, Ford will have sufficient production to meet all your police car order demands.

The Crown Victoria Police Interceptor remains the only body-on-frame, police car rear crash tested at 75 mph. It has the largest interior space at 109.8 cubic feet and largest trunk at 20.6 cubic feet. It also has exclusive safety options including ballistic door panels and a fire suppression system. While we’re confident CVPI is the best police vehicle on the road today, we are also committed to an even better product in the future. To deliver on that commitment, we will make a significant investment in product upgrades over the next several years.

Ford Motor Company built the first police package car in 1950, and has built police cars every year since then. We have the best selling dealership network in the country, and a Ford Fleet sales and service team that can address all your vehicle needs. Ford has a full-line of vehicles: cars, SUVs, vans, wagons, and trucks to help you better serve your communities. Ford Motor Company is the leader in government sales and we plan to stay that way.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call our Fleet Customer Information Center at 1-800-34-FLEET or write Tony Gratson, Government Sales Manager at tgratson@ford.com.

Thank you for purchasing Ford products. If there is anything we can do for you, please let us know.

Sincerely,