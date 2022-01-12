Delta introduces 16-foot ‘open frame’ vehicle barrier

16-Foot DSC550 Meets New ASTM F2656-20 Standard at M50/P1 with -1.1 Foot Penetration

PALMDALE, Calif. – Delta Scientific, the leading manufacturer of counter-terrorist vehicle control systems used in the United States and internationally, today announced they successfully tested a 16-foot version of their DSC550 shallow foundation open frame barrier to M50/P1. Delta originally tested the 10-foot DSC550 in July of 2020. The new test was necessary to prove that the DSC550 will withstand the same impact at an increased length. In fact, the barrier was a bit stronger at this length producing a negative 1.1 foot level of penetration compared to a negative 0.36 foot penetration level from the original 10-foot version.

The 16-foot DSC550 was tested to the new ASTM F2656-20 standard which measures the penetration level from the leading edge of the barrier versus the back-side of the barrier like the previous standard. This can provide a difference of up to five additional feet (1.52 m.) and makes the negative penetration level even more impressive. The 16-foot barrier was operational after the force of the M50 impact. The barrier was able to raise and lower after impact with only a slight deformation of the upper beam.

The DSC550 16-foot Open Frame barrier also features a shallow foundation of only 24 inches (61 cm). The DSC550 alleviates the concerns of interference with buried pipes, power lines and fiber optic communication lines in urban applications. The shallow foundation also reduces installation complexity, time, materials and corresponding costs. The DSC550 is perfect for high water table locations and areas with corrosive soils.

“Delta continues to showcase the strength and resilience of our barrier product line,” attests Greg Hamm, Delta Scientific Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “This test is just another example of how Delta’s engineering prowess continues to lead the industry over the last 48 years. If you purchase a Delta barrier, you know you are getting the best product on the market with the highest quality components. Best of all, it’s made in the U.S.A. at our factory in Palmdale, California.”

The 16-foot DSC550 provides an emergency fast operation of 1.5 seconds for electro-mechanical and 0.75 seconds for hydraulic operations. This allows a guard to quickly react to a perceived threat with the peace of mind knowing the barrier will deploy in a rapid manner under the most demanding scenarios. The DSC550 also provides intuitive touchscreen controls with data-logging and custom programming.

About Delta:

Delta Scientific Corporation is the leading manufacturer of vehicle access control equipment with over 260,000 square feet of production facilities in Palmdale, Calif. Delta’s three product lines consist of high-security vehicle barricade systems, parking control equipment and guard booths. Delta Scientific has been engineering and manufacturing vehicle access control equipment since 1974 and sells its products worldwide.

Corporate headquarters, equipment sales, systems engineering and technical service are located at 40355 Delta Lane, Palmdale, Calif.93551. Phone is (661) 575-1100. Website is www.deltascientific.com. Product installation and maintenance services are provided through Delta’s Tampa, Fla. office.

