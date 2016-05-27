Lenco Launches the BearCat X3

Pittsfield, MA -Lenco Industries, the leader in tactical armored security vehicles, is proud to introduce the Lenco BearCat X3® - the newest variant to the BearCat family of light APCs. The BearCat X3® utilizes proven Lenco technology in a lightweight Modular variant designed for Special Ops, Counter Terrorism or Internal Security applications. The pickup-style APC provides up to BR7 Armor Protection with high ground clearance for aggressive off- road performance and excellent maneuverability. If your mission takes you off-road, the BearCat X-series will get you where you need to go.

The BearCat X3® boasts a large rear bed with a cargo capacity of 70 – 85 cubic feet based on configuration with a 2,000+ lb. load rating. The X3® offers a wide variety of interior layouts to include Lenco’s 360 degree rotating hatch and gunner stand and seating for 4-6 personnel. In addition to the large standard rear cargo Utility bed, configurations include networked Radar Surveillance for Border Security Operations, a self-contained Water deployment package, Weapons mounting and storage and Medical Evacuation. The BearCat X3® is also designed for Border Security Operations, which includes integration of the Telephonics Radar and Video Enforcement Network-Mobile (RaVEN®-M) system along with NetCom and TruLink intercom units.

The Lenco BearCat X3® is a versatile package that creates a fleet of protected vehicles with low cost of ownership and scalable capabilities for today’s mission and tomorrow’s evolving threats.

About Lenco

Lenco Armored Vehicles is the leading designer and manufacturer of armored police vehicles for Law Enforcement Agencies and State Police and Sheriff’s Department SWAT teams. Lenco also manufactures armored military vehicles for International Police Forces, the US Army, US Navy, US Air Force and US Marines. We are also a supplier to the US Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of Energy, FBI and other high-profile government agencies.