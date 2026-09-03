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How law enforcement agencies can compete for today’s job seekers (infographic)

The average law enforcement hire now takes 130 days — here are practical ways to shorten that timeline

September 03, 2026 06:17 PM • 
Laura Neitzel
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Download the infographic to learn what your agency can do to get ahead in the hiring challenge.

Departments aren’t only competing with each other anymore. They’re up against private security firms and other industries for the same shrinking pool of candidates. Interest isn’t the issue: the Bureau of Labor Statistics still expects about 63,000 police and detective openings a year through 2033. Speed is the issue. Hiring drags on so long that good candidates walk away before an agency ever makes an offer. This infographic looks at why that happens and what departments can do differently.

Download the infographic to learn:

  • Why time to hire has climbed to 130 days.
  • Four ways to reach and engage today’s candidates.
  • The essential elements of a strong job posting.
  • Where candidates drop off in the hiring journey.
  • Tools that can help boost your department’s visibility.

Download the infographic to see how your agency’s recruiting strategy compares — and where a few changes could make a real difference.

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Laura Neitzel
Laura Neitzel
Laura Neitzel is Director of Branded Content at Lexipol, producing content that examines how technology, policy and leadership are shaping modern public safety.