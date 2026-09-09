Webinar: Fixing public safety logistics: How agencies are improving readiness

Date: Tuesday, September 29

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Public safety agencies often rely on processes that evolved over time — spreadsheets, disconnected systems, manual tracking and institutional knowledge. While those workarounds may have once been sufficient, they can make it increasingly difficult for leaders to see what they have, what needs attention and where operational gaps are developing.

This webinar shifts the conversation from identifying those problems to examining how agencies are addressing them.

Featuring public safety leaders and practitioners, the discussion explores:



The operational changes that delivered the biggest impact

How agencies reduced dependence on spreadsheets and manual tracking

Strategies for improving visibility across equipment, fleet and other critical resources

How better information supports accountability, planning and operational readiness

Lessons learned during implementation

What leaders would do differently if starting today

The conversation emphasizes practical experience, realistic expectations and lessons from agencies that have worked to move from reactive logistics toward more connected, sustainable operations.

Meet our panel

Rob Handy

Robert Handy currently serves as the Vice President of Public Safety at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, where he oversees the police department and all other public safety functions.He has more than three decades of law enforcement experience, having served as Chief of Police in two cities, San Bernardino and Huntington Beach, California. Handy’s career started with the Phoenix Police Department, where he worked a variety of assignments as an officer, detective, and rose through the ranks to Commander before leaving to be the Chief of Police in San Bernardino. Since retiring from policing, Chief Handy has been working as a consultant, expert witness, executive coach, and organizational assessor for police departments across the country.

Carole Speranza

Greg Friese

Carole Speranza began her career with the Chandler (Arizona) Police Department in 2013, following 17 years in practice management with a large emergency physician group in Scottsdale. She brought extensive experience in project management, operational efficiency, fiscal administration and organizational leadership to the Department. Carole progressed through several leadership roles, serving as Management Assistant to the Chief of Police in 2017, Police Field Operations Supervisor in 2019 and Police Operations Manager since 2021. As Operations Manager, Carole oversees a broad range of department operations, including Fleet, the acquisition and management of more than 300 police vehicles and associated equipment, maintenance and renovation of six Department facilities, Quartermaster operations, staffing and scheduling, payroll and timekeeping, personnel management systems, Special Event and Extra Duty staffing, and the Field Operations Bureau budget. In 2025, her responsibilities expanded to include oversight of the Records Division, including records management, public records operations, retention, and related administrative functions.

Meet our moderator

Greg Friese, MS, NRP, is a contributing editor at Police1. He specializes in incident analysis, how-to guidance and research-to-practice, turning insights into practical training and professional development that improve performance, resilience and career longevity. He is a recognized thought leader on technology adoption in public safety operations, including generative AI, focused on clinical practice, operational readiness and workforce training.

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!