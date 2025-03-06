On demand: Maximizing RTCC performance: Aligning operations with agency goals

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Real-Time Crime Centers (RTCCs) equip agencies with powerful intelligence, but their true impact depends on how effectively they support broader departmental objectives.

During this panel discussion, industry experts share proven strategies to optimize RTCC operations — enhancing crime reduction, streamlining intelligence-sharing and improving resource deployment.

Whether you are launching a new RTCC or refining an existing one, this webinar will provide valuable insights to help you maximize its effectiveness.

Attendees will learn:



How to align RTCC operations with agency-wide objectives to enhance efficiency and effectiveness

Key elements of well-defined SOPs that streamline workflows and improve decision-making

Practical methods for measuring RTCC performance and refining strategies based on real-time data

Proven approaches for embedding RTCC intelligence into daily patrol, investigations, and resource deployment

This session is designed for RTCC managers, law enforcement leaders, crime analysts and tech coordinators seeking actionable strategies to maximize their RTCC’s impact.

ABOUT OUR PANEL

L-R: James Dudley, Lieutenant Justin Elliott, Sergeant Chris Mastroianni

Moderator: James Dudley is a 32-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department where he retired as deputy chief of the Patrol Bureau. He has served as the DC of Special Operations and Liaison to the Department of Emergency Management where he served as Event and Incident Commander for a variety of incidents, operations and emergencies. He has a Master’s degree in Criminology and Social Ecology from the University of California at Irvine. He is currently a member of the Criminal Justice faculty at San Francisco State University, consults on organizational assessments for LE agencies and hosts the Policing Matters podcast for Police1.

Lieutenant Justin Elliott began his career in 1998 for a police department in Northern California. He has served at the Sheriff’s Office in Spokane County, Washington since 2005. After holding past assignments in patrol, investigations, air support and the training unit as FTO Program Manager, Justin is currently the Commander of the Regional Intelligence Group 9 (RIG9) and the Sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center. His team of professionals, analysts and agency partners support field operations and major investigations through strategic, innovative public safety technology initiatives.

Sergeant Chris Mastroianni leads the Hartford (Conn.) Police Department’s Intelligence Division and Real-Time Crime Center. He has investigative experience in proactive Street Crimes Units, Shooting Task Force and Narcotics Unit. He has overseen the management and implementation of citywide focused deterrence violence reduction initiatives and liaisons with the city’s community-based organizations to identify drivers of violence in the community. He has vast experience and knowledge in the world of police technology, its implementation, success, and its effect on crime solvability. He has also developed data collection protocols to build capacity for timely violence analysis and responses. He recently co-authored a peer-reviewed case study on the effects of video evidence and RTCC activities on shooting investigations. He is also interested in gun violence research and works part time as a research assistant in which he has collected, coded, and synthesized data for violence problem analyses in several cities nationwide. Additionally, Chris is also part of the Media Relations Unit and is a gang instructor at the police academy. Chris was recently selected as a 2024 National Institute of Justice LEADS Scholar. Prior to law enforcement, Chris served in the U.S. Air Force.