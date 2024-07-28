REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Real Time Crime Center

Case study: Lee County Sheriff’s Office RTIC is ready for disaster response

Southwest Florida is hurricane country, and Lee County’s real time intelligence center is always on the watch for extreme weather before, during and after it happens

July 28, 2024 04:40 PM • 
James Careless
Sponsored by
LCS 2.jpg

Preparing and responding to extreme weather events, along with its regular law enforcement duties, is the mission of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Real Time Intelligence Center (LCSO RTIC).

Photo/Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Agency name: Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO)

Agency size: Over 1,700 employees covering an area of 1,260 square miles in Lee County, Florida.

Population served: 1,000,000+

Date RTIC launched: 2020. Operates 24/7.

Typical calls RTIC responds to: Full range of 911-related calls, plus proactive surveillance and disaster response. The LCSO Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) supports local law enforcement, plus fire, EMS, state bodies and federal agencies like the DEA and FBI.

[Complete the “Get access to this Police1 resource box” on this page to download a one-page summary of this case study for easy reference.]

The challenge: Protecting the public during extreme weather

Located on the southwestern side of Florida near its tip and home to cities such as Fort Myers and Cape Coral, Lee County is no stranger to extreme weather events. A case in point: In September 2022, Category 4 Hurricane Ian devastated the coastal Lee County communities of Captiva, Matlacha, Pine Island, St. James City and Sanibel Island. Fort Myers Beach was hardest hit, with much of this tourist area flattened and washed out to sea.

Preparing and responding to extreme weather events, along with its regular law enforcement duties, is the mission of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Real Time Intelligence Center (LCSO RTIC). Opened in January 2020, the LCSO RTIC is a 24/7 surveillance and response facility that supports public safety agencies at all levels of government. It does so using information from Flock Safety license plate readers, plus third-party imagery, body-worn cameras, drones and all other available information sources.

Sheriff quote.png

The solution: Eyes everywhere

To say that the LCSO RTIC’s people know what’s going on in Lee County is an understatement.

“We have electronic devices and different types of computer software programs that monitor the web completely and give us the ability to scrub social media for keywords,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “We have the ability to be in every school in Lee County, and to see what is going on via video cameras at all times. Google Earth shows us where all our officers and deputies are at every moment. We can track all the planes that are flying in our region at the same time simultaneously, and also bring up all the intersections with traffic cameras.

“So when we have a call for service — let’s say we have a barricaded subject — we have the eyes in the sky that are reporting to the RTIC immediately while boots on the street are interacting live on that call. Meanwhile, our analysts are researching the history of the subject and their address, is it a violent history, do they have firearms and that type of stuff — the whole package.”

LCS 1.jpg

Photo/Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Primed for disaster

Whenever extreme weather threatens Lee County, the LCSO RTIC is ready to lighten the load for first responders.

“The RTIC is a huge part of our disaster management operation,” said Sheriff Marceno. “During hurricanes and tornadoes, analysts will work with our tactical dispatchers to facilitate rapid information gathering and sharing related to critical incidents. We monitor live cameras, scrub social media and monitor information that’s coming in. We search for reports of infrastructure failures, track dropped emergency calls with no locations and monitor for safety hazards. The RTIC will also assist with tracking resources and response and assets so we can monitor all these things simultaneously while deploying boots on the ground where needed.”

LCS4.png

Photo/Lee County Sheriff’s Office

That’s not all. The LCSO RTIC has the ability to go right into tactical dispatch mode when needed, so that it can coordinate the deployment of public safety resources county-wide.

“Simultaneously, our dispatchers are communicating with other agencies,” Sheriff Marceno said. “Not only that, but we have intelligence-sharing calls that are completed weekly and we’re in direct communication with all our partners who are ready to go immediately in the event of an incident.”

The LCSO RTIC also serves as a centralized information hub during disasters, so the media and public have a trusted source they can turn to for accurate news, warnings and advice.

“The RTIC provides up-to-the-minute news updates on confirmed deceased persons, ongoing rescue efforts, storm tracking and so forth,” said Sheriff Marceno. “And simultaneously, again, we’re relaying that information both on the intelligence side to local, state and federal agencies, plus the boots on the street.”

LCS3.png

Photo/Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Real results

Since launching its RTIC in 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has seen real results in improving its operations and incident response.

“We’ve had tremendous success,” Sheriff Marceno said. “Take officer safety: If an officer or a deputy goes to a house and there’s a barricaded subject — or when we had an incident at a bank with two hostages — our RTIC is simultaneously running the operation while giving intel and information to everyone who is deployed. While we are engaging that suspect, we know who the suspect is, their criminal history, and we have eyes on the subject utilizing the latest and greatest technology with the RoboDog. So as the RoboDog is getting close to the suspect, the eyes in the RTIC are watching simultaneously as the boots on the street are engaging, de-escalating and negotiating.”

The bottom line: Having an RTIC has proven to be a game changer for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We had a homicide about a year and a half ago, which would have been a case of ‘Who did it?’” said Sheriff Marceno. “Thanks to the RTIC and Flock Safety license plate readers, 41 minutes later the subject’s in custody. The implementation of the RTIC has allowed us to effectively navigate natural disasters, critical incidents and everything from recoveries to investigations. It’s the one location where you can get accurate answers and questions coming in from all the different units and divisions. It really tightens things up.”

[Complete the “Get access to this Police1 resource box” on this page to download a one-page summary of this case study for easy reference.]

P1RTCCGuidecover.png
Police1 guide to building a real time crime center (eBook)
Key considerations for agencies as they begin the journey toward implementing real time crime center capabilities
June 27, 2024 01:30 PM
Download now!
REAL TIME CRIME CENTER RESOURCES
Officers and new technology
Real Time Policing
Evolving or obsolete: Why technology now defines modern policing
Why policing’s future depends on real time information, smart technology and leaders willing to change
February 05, 2026 07:42 PM
 · 
Chief Doreen Jokerst
Winston-Salem RTCC 2.png
Real Time Policing
Leading through change: Building the Winston-Salem RTCC
Why leadership, not technology alone, determines RTCC success
February 04, 2026 04:38 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Crime dashboard media briefing.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
Making regional crime data work: Inside the DC regions’ groundbreaking dashboard
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments leads an interjurisdictional effort to display crime data and guide public safety decisions
November 20, 2025 02:10 PM
 · 
Joseph Walker
Touch screen data 1
Real Time Crime Center
Grasping crime intelligence at a glance: The Windsor Police CompStat revolution
A homegrown Power BI platform is redefining CompStat in Windsor, transforming static spreadsheets into live, visual command intelligence
October 24, 2025 02:20 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
New Mexico Fighting Crime
Real Time Crime Center
Building real-time intelligence hubs to power modern policing
At the National Real Time Crime Center Association conference, law enforcement leaders outlined six trends shaping how agencies build data-driven hubs that deliver real-time intelligence when it counts
October 06, 2025 08:24 PM
 · 
Katja Ridderbusch
Immigration Facility Shooting
Investigations
How police can prepare for rising political violence and paramilitary-style attacks
Extremist tactics, sniper attacks and online incitement are reshaping the threat landscape, leaving officers with shrinking windows to respond
September 24, 2025 07:33 PM
 · 
Paul Goldenberg
Load More

Disaster Response Real Time Crime Center Technology
James Careless
James Careless
James Careless is an award-winning freelance writer who covers the public safety sector. His articles have been published in fire, EMS and law enforcement publications across North America.