Eight considerations for achieving CJIS compliance

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For agencies that access Criminal Justice Information (CJI) Services, CJIS compliance is not optional. The FBI’s CJIS Security Policy sets the requirements for protecting sensitive data, controlling access and maintaining accountability across users, devices and systems. With the latest updates to the CJIS Security Policy in CJIS 6.0, agencies face higher expectations for how they apply those controls in real-world environments.

This has made compliance both more urgent and more complex. Agencies must enforce multifactor authentication (MFA), strengthen auditability, manage third-party access more carefully and secure shared devices such as workstations and mobile data terminals (MDTs). At the same time, they cannot afford to slow down officers or create barriers that disrupt the mission.

Based on the experiences of agencies already working through these challenges, eight practical considerations stand out.



Choose authentication methods that fit your environment

CJIS requires agencies to use approved forms of advanced authentication, including smart cards, FIDO2 security keys, tokens and biometrics. The right choice depends on the agency’s environment, user population and operational needs. What works well for one group may not work as well for another. Agencies should avoid solutions with limited flexibility, especially when needs vary across patrol, dispatch, investigations and administrative teams.

Consider the impact of MFA on officer workflows

In law enforcement, speed matters. Security controls that add friction can create frustration and may encourage workarounds. Agencies should look beyond the compliance checkbox and consider how authentication fits into daily operations. A solution should support secure access without forcing officers to stop and reauthenticate, thereby interrupting their work. This becomes even more important on shared workstations and MDTs, where secure session handling should help protect CJI while keeping access fast.

Work with your existing infrastructure and legacy systems

Many agencies rely on long-established platforms such as computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and records management systems (RMS). Replacing those systems is often unrealistic. A practical CJIS strategy should fit into the existing environment and work with the applications that staff already depend on. Agencies should look for solutions that integrate with legacy systems rather than forcing major infrastructure changes.

Confirm compliance with FIPS 140-3 encryption requirements

CJIS sets specific expectations for encryption, particularly when biometric data or CJI is stored or transmitted outside physically secured locations. Agencies should confirm that the technologies they use support the required encryption standards. This is especially important when evaluating biometric authentication or any system that handles sensitive data in transit or at rest.

Reduce password burden where possible

CJIS password requirements are strict – and for good reason. But complex passwords can also create a poor user experience. Officers who are locked out or slowed down by repeated password problems are not just inconvenienced – in some cases, access delays can affect operations. Passwordless methods can reduce that friction while maintaining security. Self-service password reset can also help agencies reduce helpdesk burden and free up IT staff.

Simplify access with single sign-on

Officers and staff often need access to multiple systems throughout a shift. Requiring separate credentials for each one increases friction and leads to more password fatigue. Single sign-on can simplify access while supporting stronger control over authentication. It can also help agencies extend secure access to legacy applications that were not designed with modern identity workflows in mind.

Learn from peers who have already done it

Agencies can benefit from hearing what worked, what created challenges and where implementation decisions had the biggest operational impact. Advice from peers often carries more weight because it reflects real-world experience rather than theory. For agencies early in the process, those lessons can help avoid costly missteps and support faster decision-making.

Take a more controlled approach to third-party access

CJIS 6.0 increases the focus on how agencies manage vendors, contractors and other non-agency users. Shared logins should be eliminated. Access should be tied to an individual, limited to what that person needs and removed when it is no longer required. Time-bound access is especially important for reducing risk and simplifying offboarding. Agencies also need to ensure that third-party activity is fully traceable in audit records.

A stronger foundation for the future

Taken together, these considerations point to a larger truth: CJIS compliance is not just about meeting a technical requirement – it is about building an approach to access, accountability and security that holds up in the realities of public safety. Agencies need controls that comply with policy, support audits and align with how officers actually work.

The deadline pressure is real, but a rushed approach can create long-term problems. The best path forward is one that improves security without making access harder than necessary. Agencies that think carefully about these eight considerations will be better positioned to meet CJIS 6.0 requirements and build a stronger foundation for the future.

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