Webinar: Unlocking grant funding for cybersecurity and access management projects: A guide for public safety agencies

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event. *

Technology investments that strengthen security, support compliance and improve officer productivity are often eligible for grant funding, yet many public safety agencies are unsure where to begin or how to navigate the funding landscape. Identifying the right opportunities, understanding eligibility requirements and positioning projects effectively can make the difference between a missed opportunity and a fully-funded initiative.

This webinar will provide an overview of public safety grant programs available nationwide and share practical guidance on how to identify funding opportunities and position technology projects for consideration. You’ll hear real-world examples of how agencies have successfully pursued grant funding for cybersecurity and access management initiatives.

By attending this webinar, you will:



Learn how to identify key public safety grant programs available nationwide that can help fund cybersecurity, access management and other security technology initiatives.



that can help fund cybersecurity, access management and other security technology initiatives. Understand how to evaluate and pursue grant opportunities that support projects focused on strengthening security, improving compliance and increasing officer productivity.



that support projects focused on strengthening security, improving compliance and increasing officer productivity. Learn practical approaches agencies use to position technology projects for grant funding, including real-world examples from cybersecurity and access management initiatives.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Grants managers and coordinators



IT



Public safety directors



Cybersecurity and network security



911 and emergency communications



Police and sheriffs



* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Kylie Ruiz, Nick Stohlman

Kylie Ruiz leads go-to-market strategy and messaging for Imprivata’s identity and access management solutions. With deep expertise in product positioning, customer insights and market strategy, Kylie partners closely with product, sales and customer-facing teams to drive adoption and accelerate growth. She is known for translating complex technology into clear, compelling value for customers while shaping product direction through data-driven market intelligence.

Nick Stohlman leads Imprivata’s vision and execution for secure, compliant identity and access solutions across public safety and justice organizations. With deep expertise in CJIS policy, identity management and technology transformation, Nick drives strategic initiatives that help agencies strengthen security, streamline workflows and modernize digital operations. A collaborative leader and trusted industry partner, he works closely with law enforcement, corrections and government stakeholders to align Imprivata’s solutions with the evolving needs of the criminal justice community.