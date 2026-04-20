Connecting the DOTs: Transforming situational awareness and infrastructure management

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON — Across the US, Departments of Transportation are being asked to do more with less. From monitoring thousands of miles of roadways to responding to emergencies and maintaining aging bridges and damaged roadways, the scale of modern infrastructure demands constant visibility and coordination. Yet many agencies are still relying on dated systems (limited cameras, radio communication, and manual field inspections etc.) that can’t keep up with today’s pace of change.

At the same time, expectations have never been higher. Decision-makers are under pressure to increase efficiency, improve safety, and deliver faster response times while managing shrinking budgets and a stretched workforce.

“Agencies are generating unprecedented volumes of UAS imagery, LiDAR data, and incident documentation, yet many still struggle to operationalize that information at an enterprise level. The real challenge is integrating field data into structured workflows and interoperable systems that allow leadership to translate technical findings into timely, well-informed decisions. Moving large inspection datasets rapidly into bridge management systems, emergency response frameworks, and executive dashboards is still a bottleneck,” notes Paul Wheeler from Rawlins Infra Consult, a trusted advisor to transportation agencies nationwide.

Nowhere is that pressure more visible than in America’s bridge network. Across the U.S., more than 617,000 bridges span rivers, highways, and railways. Forty-two percent are over 50 years old, well past their intended service life. Roughly 46,000 are structurally deficient according to CNN, and nearly 94,000 fail to meet current traffic or safety standards. These conditions introduce not only maintenance costs but serious risks: every delay in detection or lack of live visibility can have consequences for public safety and mobility. As these aging assets continue to serve millions of trips daily, the margin for error grows thinner.

The California Department of Transportation partnered with Skydio, Trimble, ESRI, San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), and the City of San Diego to deploy UAS Innovations for remote, autonomous infrastructure construction inspection. What the grant-funded study showed was that use of UAS technology proved to save time and money and provide better data to assist in administering infrastructure construction contracts compared to traditional inspection methods. They also found that UAS-enhanced projects have fewer worker injury claims. Read more about this study here.

How Can DOTs Move Large Inspection Files Faster?

This is one of the many areas where IP-video technology is reshaping what’s possible, giving DOT and public-safety teams real-time situational awareness from the field to the command center and enabling better decisions in less time. By honing a combination of bonded-cellular transmission with low-latency streaming and cloud-based or on-prem distribution, DOT agencies can get a live view of what’s happening across roadways, bridges, tunnels, and work zones -even in rural areas with limited connectivity.

According to Wheeler, successful UAS-enabled inspection depends on:



Inspection-grade imagery aligned with NBIS requirements

Secure transmission of large datasets

Integration into bridge and asset management systems

Interoperability across platforms

Reliable performance in low-connectivity environments

“Moving this data quickly is essential to risk mitigation and timely maintenance decisions,” said Wheeler. “In disaster or post event scenarios, delays directly affect public safety, network resilience, and fiscal exposure. Closing the connectivity and interoperability gap elevates situational awareness from a reporting function into a real time executive decision support capability that strengthens asset stewardship and long-term infrastructure strategy.”

At the International Highway Engineering Exchange Program (IHEEP), it was apparent how these hurdles resonated among the DOT participants. Attendees from multiple state DOTs pointed to the same challenges: high data volumes, slow uploads, and a lack of interoperability across the many platforms and systems they rely on. “The recurring theme was pain points about disparate platforms and lack of compatibility,” said Alex Joyce, arepresentative engrained in public safety technology. “When you can serve as the connector between systems - agnostic to all of them - you deliver tremendous value.”

The demonstrated upload speeds – up to 1GB per minute – highlighted a clear operational advantage for agencies managing 100GB drone datasets.Accelerated file transfer and real-time streaming make an immediate impact. Instead of waiting hours to upload field data or video, agencies can begin analysis within minutes, dramatically improving the speed of inspections, repairs, and emergency response.

LiveU, a major player in live video, was described by one attendee as the “Swiss Army knife for transportation and infrastructure management.”

LiveU enables DOT operations through four core capabilities:

Capability What It Enables Operational Impact for DOTs FileBridge Accelerated secure file transfer Move large drone datasets in minutes instead of hours VideoBridge Real-time video transport Immediate remote assessment of incidents DataBridge Internet connectivity at the edge Connect sensors and devices in the field RadioBridge Integrated voice communication Seamless voice communication integration across the LiveU ecosystem and unified communications across teams

These four capabilities collectively address the spectrum of operational needs across DOTs, from live situational awareness to data management and communication.

With IP technology, agencies can securely transmit high-quality video from vehicles, drones, or inspection crews directly to central operations. This immediate visibility helps engineers evaluate incidents, monitor ongoing construction projects, and analyze potential hazards before they escalate. The same visibility empowers public-safety responders to understand what’s unfolding before arriving on scene, reducing uncertainty and improving coordination when seconds count.

LiveU

Bonded IP transmission sends live aerial footage to command centers, mobile units and field devices, enabling a resilient, real-time common operating picture.

During bridge or pavement inspections, LiveU’s IP Pipe feature allows remote control of PTZ cameras, giving off-site experts full visibility without deploying additional staff. Video Return as a Service (VRaaS) enables two-way live collaboration between crews and command centers. When paired with drone programs, LiveU extends these capabilities into the air, streaming real-time aerial footage for faster assessment of accident scenes, roadway damage, or environmental impacts that could threaten public safety.

At IHEEP, these use cases weren’t theoretical. They matched exactly what DOT professionals said they struggle with daily. Massive drone-mapping files, incompatible software, and limited upload speeds slow down the critical flow of information between field and command. The ability to integrate seamlessly into any existing ecosystem and move high-volume data quickly made it clear that IP-video isn’t just for broadcasters.

This same architecture supports Drone as First Responder (DFR) workflows, enabling immediate video response in the moments before human crews can mobilize. Drones equipped with live video transmitters can deliver high-definition video directly to DOT and public-safety command centers within seconds, giving leaders situational intelligence to coordinate detours, manage incidents, and deploy resources more effectively.

Decision-makers can view multiple live sources simultaneously, analyze conditions, and upload datasets such as drone photogrammetry or inspection imagery for real-time AI-assisted analysis. The result: the gap between detection and decision narrows dramatically.

Beyond visibility, agencies can reduce costs and operational strains with the help of IP video. By minimizing unnecessary site visits and enabling remote analysis, DOTs can conserve resources while extending the reach of their technical experts.

Specialized engineers can now oversee multiple projects at once, regardless of location. For public-safety partners, that same capability translates into faster, more informed responses with fewer blind spots.

The IHEEP discussions also highlighted a broader mindset shift: DOTs are ready to experiment, collaborate, and adopt creative new approaches to infrastructure management. As one participant noted, “There’s a willingness to explore things very creatively. Everyone’s solving similar problems at different stages of technology adoption.”

DOTs in Florida, Alaska, Alabama, and beyond are already proving what’s possible - gaining a live operational picture across massive networks, improving interagency coordination, and setting a new standard for how public organizations use technology to protect citizens and assets.

FAQ: IP-Video for Transportation Infrastructure

What is situational awareness for DOTs? It refers to real-time visibility into roadway, bridge, and incident conditions to support faster decision-making.

How do DOTs use drones in emergency response? Drone as First Responder programs stream aerial footage to command centers before crews arrive.

Why is bonded connectivity important for infrastructure monitoring? It ensures reliable live transmission even in rural or low-signal environments.

What types of data can LiveU transmit? Live video, drone imagery, inspection footage, and large photogrammetry datasetsLearn more about LiveU’s solutions for critical infrastructure and utilities

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