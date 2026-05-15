LiveU and DRONERESPONDERS announce strategic partnership to advance real-time video intelligence for public safety operations

PRESS RELEASE

HACKENSACK, N.J. — LiveU, the leader in live IP-video solutions, has announced a new strategic partnership agreement with DRONERESPONDERS the leading 501(c)3 non-profit program advancing public safety UAS, cUAS, and Advanced Air Mobility. LiveU, used by multiple public safety agencies today to bring real-time critical video delivery from drones to the cloud, provides a common operating picture (COP) to command-and-control centers or individuals in the field. The partnership is designed to enhance first responder capabilities by integrating resilient, high-quality live video transmission into drone operations for law enforcement, homeland security, emergency management, and disaster recovery.

As the “Drones For Good” movement continues to expand globally, the need for reliable, low-latency video feeds from the field to command centers has become mission-critical. Through this sponsorship, LiveU will support the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety UAS Alliance in educating agencies on how to leverage IP-bonding technology to overcome connectivity challenges in complex environments.

Enhancing Situational Awareness

The collaboration focuses on bridging the gap between aerial data collection and real-time decision-making. By utilizing LiveU’s LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol, public safety agencies can stream encrypted, high-definition drone footage over aggregated cellular, WiFi, and satellite networks, ensuring a stable connection even in bandwidth-congested disaster zones.

“Our mission has always been to support first responders with the most reliable tool sets, in order to get the best common operating picture on the ground or in the air, in real time,” said Jared Brody, Public Safety Business Development at LiveU.

“Partnering with DRONERESPONDERS allows us to directly support the dedicated individuals using UAS technology to save lives and protect communities in a more coordinated way.”

Key Initiatives of the Partnership:



Joint Educational Programming: LiveU will participate in DRONERESPONDERS’ webinars and the UNITE (UAS National Initiative for Training and Education) program to provide technical insights on live streaming best practices.

LiveU will participate in DRONERESPONDERS’ webinars and the program to provide technical insights on live streaming best practices. Operational Integration: Demonstrations of LiveU’s portable encoders, such as the LU-REQON1 and LU900Q, integrated with leading public safety drone platforms will take place at upcoming marquee events including OHCON, NCCOM, CALCON, and TEXCON.

Demonstrations of LiveU’s portable encoders, such as the LU-REQON1 and LU900Q, integrated with leading public safety drone platforms will take place at upcoming marquee events including OHCON, NCCOM, CALCON, and TEXCON. Community Support: LiveU will support the DRONERESPONDERS nonprofit mission of advancing the use of UAS and related technologies, enhancing officer safety and helping to provide for stronger, safer, more resilient communities.

“Real-time video intelligence has become a cornerstone of modern incident command,” said Jason Day, Deputy Director for DRONERESPONDERS. “The ability to securely deliver reliable, low‑latency video from unmanned aircraft to command staff in the field and at operations centers is essential for maintaining situational awareness, improving coordination, and supporting informed decision‑making during critical incidents. A resilient video transport layer ensures that actionable intelligence reaches the right people at the right moment, even in complex or high‑risk environments.”

To learn more about LiveU’s Public Safety Solutions, visit https://www.liveu.tv/solutions/public-safety.