Policing the unpredictable: Securing the FIFA World Cup 2026 in an age of complexity

PRESS RELEASE

Author: Kevin Cresswell, Global Defense & Security Specialist and member of World Cup Project team for the International Chiefs of Police Association

Make no mistake, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be, by any measure, extraordinary.

It will bring joy, unity, and global attention. It will also bring more than six million visitors, many unfamiliar with local laws, infrastructure, and cultural norms – into a security environment that is already under strain.

And while US law enforcement and federal agencies are deeply experienced in managing major events – like the NFL’s Super Bowl – this tournament is something else entirely. Because the World Cup doesn’t adapt to existing security models.

It breaks them!

A Different Kind of Operating Environment

Unlike domestic sporting events, the World Cup is not confined to a stadium, a city, or even a single jurisdiction. It is a continent-wide, multi-city, multi-agency operating environment where:

• Cultural nuances and emotion runs high and spreads fast

• Alcohol, rivalry, and identity intersect often in serious, violent disorder

• Social media amplifies every incident in real time and AI distorts the truth

• Technology can be countered by asymmetric tactics such as blue tooth spoofing

• Threat actors both physical and digital are ready to exploit gaps instantly

The reality is stark: what matters is not what happens inside the stadium – but everything happening around it, between it, and beyond it.

Where Traditional Policing Falls Short

The challenge is not capability – it is assumption.

The assumption that prior experience scales, that jurisdictional boundaries hold and that crowd control equals crowd safety.

Well here’s the truth….they don’t. The World Cup introduces variables rarely encountered at this scale in North America:

• European-style supporter dynamics, including pyrotechnics and coordinated “ultra” behavior

• Dense, unstructured fan zones far from formal security perimeters

• Mobility constraints that shift risk into transport corridors and parking zones

• A persistent, low-barrier threat landscape including drones and chemical agents

This is not a bigger version of what agencies have seen before. It is a different problem set entirely.

The Invisible Battlespace: Mobility, Perimeters, and Pressure Points

One of the most underestimated risks sits far from the stadium gates: movement.

With limited public transport capacity compared to previous host nations, and parking costs expected to surge, fan behavior will shift:

• Earlier arrivals expecting European and South American style pubs, bars and restaurants in the immediate vicinity.

• The rest of the world (ROW) uses public transport. The US generally doesn’t. No one else has a tailgating culture. To them that means following someone through a turnstile without a ticket.

• Longer dwell times

• Exorbitant pricing and congestion at inadequate public passenger choke points and access routes

These are not logistical inconveniences, they are security vulnerabilities.

Transport hubs, pedestrian corridors, and vehicle screening zones must be treated as primary operational environments, not secondary concerns. If you are a commander you need to get out of the control room and walk with the crowd to appreciate the perspective on the ground,“walk with the crowd!”

LiveU

The Expanding Threat Landscape

Traditional security planning no longer works. “The Illusion of the Fence Line” is now a reality. Modern event security must contend with a convergence of threats;

• Drones capable of surveillance, disruption, or payload delivery

• Chemical agents derived from accessible industrial materials

• Pyrotechnics and flares, increasingly present despite strict controls in global football

• Misinformation campaigns capable of triggering real-world panic within minutes

• Decentralized extremist networks that operate across borders and timelines

Each of these is amplified by density, visibility, and speed and each requires a response measured not in minutes, but in seconds.

From Information to Action: The Rise of Real-Time Visual Intelligence

If there is one capability that will define success at the World Cup, seeing what is happening, everywhere, instantly. This is where platforms like LiveU LU-REQON1 fundamentally change the operational picture.

Traditionally, situational awareness has been fragmented:

• Radio reports from officers

• Delayed CCTV feeds

• Disconnected aerial footage

What LU-REQON1 enables is something different:

• Real-time, mission-critical video streaming from any source to any destination

• Integration of feeds from:

◦ Public order units

◦ Evidence-gathering teams

◦ Mounted officers

◦ Drones and mobile units

• Transmission into centralized command – and back out to frontline teams

This is not just better visibility. It is shared reality across the entire operation.

Commanders are no longer relying on second-hand descriptions. They are seeing events unfold live and directing responses with precision. Frontline officers are no longer operating in isolation. They are part of a visually connected network.

Why This Changes Everything

In a World Cup environment, incidents rarely stay contained:

• A flare ignites then the crowd surges

• A rumor spreads then a crowd shifts

• A confrontation escalates then a flashpoint emerges

The difference between containment and escalation is often measured in seconds of awareness. Real-time visual intelligence enables:

• Faster identification of emerging threats

• More accurate deployment of resources

• Safer, more proportionate interventions

• Stronger evidential capture for post-incident action

In short, it compresses the decision cycle of; observe, orient, decide, act, into a timeframe that matches the pace of the event itself.

Command Without Clarity Is Risk

The scale of FIFA World Cup operations demands unified command structures. But structure alone is not enough.

Without a common operating picture, even the best-designed command frameworks fail and agencies operate on different information, decisions lag behind events and opportunities to de-escalate are missed

Real-time video integration platforms like LU-REQON1™ are not a technical enhancement—they are a command enabler. They turn coordination into coherence. That’s why are demonstrating the capability to Host City’s first response teams. The solution provides reliable, low-latency, real-time video intelligence from the field to command centers using bonded cellular technology.

It enhances officer safety, improves situational awareness, and enables faster, coordinated responses to emergencies by streaming live, high-quality video not just

from drone operators but evidence gathering teams, fixed and PTZ cameras and mounted branch deployments to name a few use cases.

The Strategic Imperative

The World Cup will test more than preparedness.

It will test adaptability. Success will depend on whether agencies can:

• Think beyond stadiums

• Operate beyond jurisdictions

• Act on real-time intelligence, not delayed reports

And critically, whether they embrace technologies that match the speed and complexity of the environment they are operating in.

The Final Whistle

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is not just a celebration of sport. It is a live, high-pressure, globally visible security operation. Those responsible for protecting it face a simple reality: You cannot control what you cannot see and you cannot respond fast enough to what you only hear about.

In 2026, the agencies that succeed will not be those with the most resources. They will be the ones with the clearest, fastest, and most shared understanding of the ground truth – in real time.

To learn more about LiveU’s Public Safety Solutions, click here.