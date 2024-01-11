Traffic Control Corp. to distribute Applied Information’s emergency vehicle preemption solution in Midwest

Press Release

ALPHARETTA, Ga. & WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Applied Information, Inc. (AI), the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, announced today it has expanded its partnership with Traffic Control Corporation (TCC) to distribute traffic signal preemption and priority products in the Midwestern US.

Applications for the technology include emergency vehicle preemption for fire, police and ambulance services and signal priority for transit buses, school buses, snowplows, and more.

The Applied Information preemption and priority solution utilizes GPS technology and multiple diverse, redundant communication methods including Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X Network), line of sight radio and optical technology. In addition to the extended range of C-V2X Network to clear multiple intersections, the cellular connectivity enables emergency vehicles to alert motorists that a first responder is nearby via a smartphone app, Waze, and Haas Alert.

“Our partnership with Applied Information enables us to provide first responders across the Midwest with the industry-leading technology,” said John S. Lizzadro, Jr., President of Traffic Control Corporation. “Providing faster response times with the AI technology will save lives and will improve safety for our first responders and the motoring public.”

The partnership covers the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan and most of Missouri.

“TCC is an industry leader and an exceptional partner,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. “We look forward to an ever-expanding relationship and an exciting future of growth.”

About Traffic Control Corporation

Traffic Control Corporation (TCC) was founded in 1946 as a distributor of traffic signal equipment and is firmly established as the local expert on traffic control matters in the Midwest. Today, TCC is one of the largest distributors in the United States offering products from over 30 different manufacturers. Always staying ahead of the curve on advancing technology and changing traffic management needs has allowed TCC to serve the region over the last 77 years. The success of Traffic Control Corporation is predicated on our knowledge, experience and, most of all, attentiveness to our markets and our clients. For more information, visit www.trafficcontrolcorp.com.

About Applied Information

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users. Applied Information’s core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment.

Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information’s products are deployed in more than 1,200 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada.