On-demand webinar: Find suspects and close cases faster with second-source LPR (license plate reader) data

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

In today’s digital age, the proliferation of both Bluetooth and RF (radio frequency) devices have created new opportunities for law enforcement and investigative agencies to track and connect suspects through their digital footprints. This webinar explores how signals from commonly used devices create unique “electronic fingerprints” and how this data can be harnessed through signal tracing systems. You will learn how this technology captures and correlates signals from Bluetooth and RF devices, how it integrates with ALPR (automated license plate reader) systems and how these tools can be used to connect suspects to serious crimes, including multi-jurisdictional organized retail theft, stolen vehicles and drug trafficking. You will also discover how this data can reinforce investigations and prosecutions by placing suspects near each other and at crime scenes.

By viewing this webinar, you will be able to:



Understand the concept of Bluetooth and RF device proliferation and how these devices form an individual’s “electronic fingerprint.”



and how these devices form an individual’s “electronic fingerprint.” Describe how this data can be integrated with ALPR technology to enhance suspect tracking.



to enhance suspect tracking. See a live walkthrough of the technology and discover how it connects suspects to crime scenes, particularly in multi-jurisdictional investigations.



and discover how it connects suspects to crime scenes, particularly in multi-jurisdictional investigations. Explain how correlating this second source data can strengthen cases by confirming suspect proximity to one another and to crime scenes.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Very informative! Answered lots of questions I had and introduced me to technology that I didn’t know was out there.”

“Very educational.”

“The speakers provided some additional ways to use the LPR system for data searches besides just the plate capture.”

“The overall presentation was great!”

“Informative, well-presented.”

“Great presenter.”

MEET THE SPEAKER:

Todd Child

Todd Child is Senior Vice President of Professional Services for Leonardo’s ELSAG Automatic License Plate Recognition Systems line of business. He leads the New York-based global software development team and engages with the ELSAG user community to develop applications that are effective and efficient for data analysis in a primarily law enforcement focused environment. He is primarily focused on developing advanced intelligence systems for local, state, federal and international agencies. Working with large data analysis systems and high-availability data collection systems.