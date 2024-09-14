2024 Conference for Advancing the Public Sector speakers announced

PRESS RELEASE

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners (MCP) announced today the speakers for its fifth annual Conference for Advancing the Public Sector (CAPS). The two-day, virtual conference, which will be held September 17-18, 2024, is created for leaders of public-sector organizations. Featured speakers include the following:

Ani Dave is founder and group CEO of Tech Unicorn, which specializes in delivering innovative technology solutions for public-sector organizations, as well as the healthcare, insurance, and banking sectors. She is participating in the session “Artificial intelligence: exploring the possibilities, dispelling the myths” and will be joined by the following:



Kirk Arthur, senior director, worldwide government solutions, Microsoft

David Williams, global public safety and justice lead, Microsoft

David Fritsche, program manager, Mission Critical Partners

Gary Pulford, manager of alliance partnerships, Mission Critical Partners

Charles Werner is director of Drone Responders and the former chief of the Charlottesville (Virginia) Fire Department and former chair of the Department of Homeland Security’s SAFECOM committee. He will be exploring the exploding use cases for drones as part of the session, “Disruptive technologies: what they are and how they are taking emergency response to new levels,” and will be joined by the following:



Christy Williams, director, North Central Texas Emergency Communications District (NCT9-1-1)

Bob Finney, director, Collier County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office

Bonnie Maney, 911 operations manager, Mission Critical Partners

Darrin Reilly is president and chief executive officer of Mission Critical Partners. Reilly will leverage three decades of technology experience in the public sector to provide visibility into numerous MCP-led projects that are transforming emergency-response and justice outcomes.

Steve Butkovich is chief product officer for CPI Security, a provider of intelligent security solutions for residences and businesses; he also is president of The Monitoring Association (TMA). He will be discussing how the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol, jointly developed by TMA and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO), is reducing emergency-response times dramatically while relieving the burden on 911 telecommunicators. He will be joined in the session “Innovating 911 digital alarm response with the ASAP Service” by the following:



Jeff Carney, executive director, Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications District

John Chiaramonte, president of consulting services, Mission Critical Partners

After serving as public safety engineer for SAIC under the Interoperable Communications Technical Assistance Program — where he designed, led, and evaluated public-safety exercise and training events throughout the United States — John Persano joined Amazon Web Services in October 2020 and today is its emergency communications lead. Meanwhile, Doug Gardner has more than 15 years of software-engineering experience and assists public-sector agencies with their technical application architectures as AWS’s principal solutions architect. They will lead the discussion during the session “How Amazon Connect is changing emergency response” and will be joined by the following:



Chris Kelly, senior vice president, Mission Critical Partners

Gary Pulford, manager of alliance partnerships, Mission Critical Partners

The rest of the speaker roster is as follows:

Cybersecurity trends: what’s next and how to prepare for it



Aparicio Clifton, network operations manager, city of Raleigh (North Carolina)/Wake 911

Richard Osborne, director of commercial services – Secure Halo, Mission Critical Partners

Jason Franks, cybersecurity analyst, Mission Critical Partners

Change management: why every public-sector organization should be embracing it



Sherri Griffith Powell, 911 services manager, Mission Critical Partners

Bonnie Maney, 911 operations manager, Mission Critical Partners

Lindy Dages, change manager, Mission Critical Partners

911 and 988 integration: why it is essential and how to achieve it



Bob Cozzie, director, Portland (Oregon) Bureau of Emergency Communications

Dave Sankey, state 911 director, Nebraska Public Service Commission

Marie Jacques, director of 911, Maine Public Utilities Commission

Bonnie Maney, 911 operations manager, Mission Critical Partners

What’s new in outdoor warning systems



Meena Janmohamad, emergency manager, Beverly Hills, California

Brian Malinich, senior services specialist, Mission Critical Partners

Corey Thomas, technology specialist, Mission Critical Partners

Remote operations: what this means in today’s emergency-response environment and how to leverage them



Tim Kane, operations manager, Arlington County (Virginia) Emergency Communications

Jeff Wobbleton, system administrator, Arlington County (Virginia) 911

Jamie Donley, assistant director of operations, Kitsap 911 (Bremerton, Washington)

Brad Flanagan, emergency operations manager, Pitkin County (Colorado) Emergency Communication Center

Brett Loeb, 911 division chief, Pitkin County (Colorado) Regional Emergency Dispatch Center

How to design and implement a public-safety grade facility



Ashley Love, principal, ADW Architects

Vicki Callicutt, director of communications, Union County (North Carolina) Department of Emergency Services

Lisa Shorter, project manager, Mission Critical Partners

Frank Thomason, communications consultant, Mission Critical Partners

“Since its inception five years ago, CAPS has featured the public-sector’s brightest minds exploring its greatest challenges and opportunities, and this year’s conference is no exception,” said Morgan Sava, senior vice president of corporate marketing and support services. “We’re looking forward to another great event.”

