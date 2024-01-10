5.11 Tactical partners with USCCA to expand ABR Academy classes for 2024

Press Release

COSTA MESA, Calif. - 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of Purpose-Built Gear™, today announced it will expand its popular ABR Academy in 2024 to host more than 500 classes in collaboration with the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA). Together, the companies will host the free instructional classes at 5.11 company-owned retail locations across the U.S. to provide tips, tactics and insight on readiness skills.

“Expanding the ABR Academy will allow us to better support individuals seeking to enhance their personal safety and self-reliance skills,” said 5.11 Tactical’s CMO, Debra Radcliff. “By partnering with USCCA, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate real-world situations and to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The ABR Academy clinics will provide first-hand learning and guidance on topics ranging from building emergency preparedness kits and bug-out bags to self-defense and trauma care. Each course is free to attend and will be hosted by certified experts, including instructors from the USCCA and brand ambassadors from 5.11 Tactical.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with 5.11 and the ABR Academy,” said Tim Schmidt, Co-Founder and Chairman of the USCCA. “Hosting more classes symbolizes our collective pursuit of widespread training and education. This is not just a partnership; it’s a shared commitment to be a positive force in the mission of saving lives.”

The USCCA is the largest, fastest-growing self-defense association dedicated to responsible firearm owners. It offers industry-leading training, lifesaving education and self-defense liability insurance to help members build preparedness and confidence. The partnership between 5.11 Tactical and USCCA brings together two industry-leading organizations to provide participants with a top-tier training experience.

For more information about 5.11 Tactical’s ABR Academy and collaboration with the USCCA, or to find an ABR Academy class near you, please visit 511abracademy.usconcealedcarry.com

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create Purpose-Built Gear™ to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who live the Always Be Ready® lifestyle. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

