Wyo. law now allows any officer to cite truck drivers for non-English proficiency

Previously, only federally certified Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers could enforce the federal guidelines requiring truckers to be able to speak and complete logs in English

March 06, 2026 11:42 AM • 
Joanna Putman

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed a law allowing all law enforcement officers in the state to cite non-English proficient truck drivers, the Cowboy State Daily reported.

Previously, only federally certified state troopers could enforce the federal requirement for English proficiency, according to the report. Gordon signed House Bill 32, which allows all levels of officers to cite non-English speaking truckers, into law on March 5.

“This is what Wyoming Highway Patrol, and our commercial vehicle section, and our inspectors do every day. This is something we already do.” Wyoming Highway Patrol Col. Timothy Cameron stated. “But now what (the bill) does is it leverages all the law enforcement assets in the state to most importantly identify people that jeopardize public safety.”

Under the new law, truckers driving on Wyoming roads who are unable to demonstrate English language proficiency according to federal testing standards will face a fine of $1000 on their first offense, according to the report. A second offense could result in another $1000 fine and up to 90 days in jail on a misdemeanor charge.

Federal law requires that truck drivers be able to speak with members of the public, answer official inquiries and maintain log books in English. The rule was revived by President Donald Trump in June 2025 after a lengthy pause.

Since the rule was reinstated, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and its commercial vehicle division have logged 775 violations and arrested 19 drivers due to repeat offenses, according to the report.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com