Officer Down

Pa. trooper shot, killed during traffic stop

Cpl. Timothy O’Connor was pulling a man over for erratic driving; as O’Connor approached the driver’s side door, the driver fired shots, fatally wounding him

March 09, 2026 09:30 AM • 
Joanna Putman

WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was fatally wounded when a driver shot him during a traffic stop, CBS News reported.

Cpl. Timothy O’Connor was responding to a report of an erratic driver when he pulled a man over around 8:15 p.m. on March 8, according police. As he approached the driver’s side door, the driver fired shots, killing him.

The driver then died by suicide.

O’Connor had served with the Pennsylvania State Police since 2010, according to the report. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

“Our community is shattered,” Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe stated. “We grieve for the loss of Cpl. O’Connor, and we have the deepest condolences to his family. And unfortunately we just don’t have a lot of answers as to why this happened.”

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com