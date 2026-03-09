Pa. trooper shot, killed during traffic stop

WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was fatally wounded when a driver shot him during a traffic stop, CBS News reported.

Cpl. Timothy O’Connor was responding to a report of an erratic driver when he pulled a man over around 8:15 p.m. on March 8, according police. As he approached the driver’s side door, the driver fired shots, killing him.

The driver then died by suicide.

O’Connor had served with the Pennsylvania State Police since 2010, according to the report. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

“Our community is shattered,” Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe stated. “We grieve for the loss of Cpl. O’Connor, and we have the deepest condolences to his family. And unfortunately we just don’t have a lot of answers as to why this happened.”